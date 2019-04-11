Advertisement

What’s on TV Thursday: ‘In the Dark’ on CW

By
Apr 10, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Perry Mattfeld and Casey Diedrick in the CW's dramedy "In the Dark." (Ben Mark Holzberg / CW)

SERIES

Superstore After some salary numbers are leaked, Amy (America Ferrera) is at odds with some of her her co-workers. Also, Dina (Lauren Ash) worries that Jonah (Ben Feldman) is coming between her and Amy in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) are concerned about the weakening condition of Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) soul. 8 p.m. CW

Project Runway After a visit to the studio of trailblazer Dapper Dan, who introduced high fashion to the hip-hop world by creating luxury street wear, the designers are asked to create their own take on street wear for the future. 8 p.m. Bravo

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Tandy and Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph, Olivia Holt) try to find out what has happened to a group of missing young girls in this new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. Freeform

A.P. Bio Jack’s (Glenn Howerton) war with his neighbor reaches a turning point when it threatens to ruin a date with Lynette (Elizabeth Alderfer). Patton Oswalt also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Amy ( Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero) spend their first wedding anniversary standing guard over the hospital bed of a comatose patient. Andre Braugher also stars. 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) date calls her mommy. Casey Diedrick, Brooke Markham and Keston John also star in this new episode of the dark dramedy. 9 p.m. CW

Station 19 A blackout in Seattle creates dangerous situations throughout the city as members the station search for a missing girl and help a man who is on life support. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and Grey Damon star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

The Orville Capt. Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) is surprised to learn that all the Molcans — the humanoid species to which Lt. Cmdr. Bortus (Peter Macon) belongs — are harboring a secret. Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald and Jessica Szohr also star in the new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Fam Freddy (Gary Cole) surprises Clem (Nina Dobrev) with a very unexpected bridal gift: a video that her late mother left for her daughter to watch on her wedding day. Also, on the day before the wedding, Clem and Nick (Tone Bell) run into trouble obtaining their marriage license in the season finale of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Abby’s When a secret about Abby’s (Natalie Morales) dating history is revealed, Beth (Jessica Chaffin) worries she might not be as close to Abby as she had hoped. Neil Flynn and Nelson Franklin also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC

For the People Leonard (Regé-Jean Page) takes on one of the country’s best litigators in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Tacoma FD The crew is assigned its first-ever female firefighter (Hassie Harrison) in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

Julian Castro: Town Hall The presidential hopeful and former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development meets voters. 7 p.m. CNN

Hunting JonBenét’s Killer: The Untold Story Host Elizabeth Vargas takes a fresh dive into one of the most infamous cold-case murders in U.S. history, incorporating new leads and the latest DNA technology. John Ramsey, father of the murder victim, is interviewed. 9 p.m. A&E

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dominic West; Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Molly Shannon; Lizzo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Regina Hall; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rapper Yo-Yo; emergency medicine physician Dr. Nicholas Testa. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Molly Shannon; Pauly D. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mark Cuban; Barbara Corcoran; Kevin O’Leary; Lori Greiner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Mel B. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Regina Hall. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Emilio Estevez; Amelia Santaniello. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Marsai Martin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; Lauren Cohan (“Whiskey Cavalier”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A man’s 6-year-old son’s murder caused him to start using drugs again and acting erratically. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Josh Gad (“A Dog’s Journey”); Erika Jayne; Mila Kunis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A young woman disappears; a new approach to dealing with stress. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Recording artist Lizzo. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

StarTalk Jack Black. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic

Conan Bill Burr. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Stone; Tracy Pollan; Michael J. Fox. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Don Cheadle; Kiernan Shipka; Hozier performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

StarTalk Dan Rather. (N) midnight National Geographic

Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Driver; Regina Hall; Anthony Carrigan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly John Bradley; Aurora performs; Mamoudou Athie. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 10 a.m. SNLA

Golf: 2019 Masters Tournament First Round: Patrick Reed is the defending champion. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites, Noon ESPN

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

