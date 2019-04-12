What’s on TV Friday: ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS

SERIES
MacGyver MacGyver and Desi (Lucas Till, Levy Tran) help a group of Syrian refugees who are being pursued by human traffickers in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father, Bill Nye (himself), returns in this new episode. Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander and Rob Brown also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Fresh Off the Boat The Huang family are adjusting to life without Eddie (Hudson Yang) when an international incident catapults him to fame in Taiwan in the season finale of the family comedy. Randall Park, Constance Wu, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) prepares for J.J.’s (Micah Fowler) high school graduation and departure for college in the season finale of the family comedy. John Ross Bowie, Cedric Yarbrough, Mason Cook and Kyla Kenedy also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and his team investigate the murder of a man whose remains may hold the key to a 20-year-old kidnapping case in which the young victim’s father never stopped looking for her. Scott Caan also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Liz and Ressler (Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff) team up to investigate a Blacklister who offers to erase crippling gambling debts, for a price. Hisham Tawfiq and James Spader also star with guest star Michael Aronov. 9 p.m. NBC
20/20 The new episode “Your Biggest Fan” documents the 1989 murder of 21-year-old actress Rebecca Schaeffer. 9 p.m. ABC
Proven Innocent A former frat boy (guest star Juan Gabriel Pareja) approaches the Injustice Defense Group for help after he’s charged with rape and murder. Rachelle LeFevre, Russell Hornsby and Vincent Kartheiser star in this new episode; Coley Mustafa Speaks, Laurie Holden and Elaine Hendrix also guest star. 9 p.m. Fox
American Masters The new 90-minute documentary “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” offers an in-depth profile of the Jewish immigrant from Hungary whose name has become synonymous with excellence in journalism. Adam Driver narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE
Blue Bloods After someone breaks into Luis Delgado’s (Lou Diamond Phillips) home and kills his wife, Delgado works with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to take down the murderer. Tom Selleck also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Warrior After he intercepts a shipment of opium at the docks, Young Jun (Jason Tobin) decides to use the windfall to send a clear message to Long Zi (Henry Yuk) in this new episode of the action series. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SPECIALS
Preview: Chasing the Moon This half-hour presentation offers an early look at the highly anticipated documentary miniseries “Chasing the Moon,” which revisits the media spectacle and personal drama surrounding the 10-year effort to land a man on the moon. 10:30 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Unfriended: Dark Web Stephen Susco made his directorial debut with this 2018 low-budget horror film starring Colin Woodell (“The Originals”) as a young man who finds a new laptop that has access to the so-called “dark web.” Betty Gabriel and Andrew Lees also star. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Matt Abdoo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Garner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Financial planner David Rae; Marsai Martin (“Little”); former CIA operative Valerie Jarrett; LL Cool J and wife Simone Smith (“Beat Cancer Like a Boss”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Hudson; Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”); Dean Lewis performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View David Oyelowo; Holly Robinson Peete. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tiny Harris. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Regina Hall and Marsai Martin (“Little”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Jaime King; Holly Robinson Peete; Rick Fox. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Vicki Lawrence; Sara Bareilles performs; Irika Sargent. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Kenya Moore, Christine Lakin and Adrianna Costa. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Emilio Estevez (“The Public”); party planner Mary Giuliani. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman’s daughters feel she has cast them aside too often; Mike Bayer’s “Best Self” challenge. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Emma Thompson (“Late Night”); presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.); Tig Notaro. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Near-death experiences. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Attorney Gen. William Barr’s remarks on political spying; immigration; a shakeup at the Department of Homeland Security; the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange: Nancy Cordes, CBS; Jake Sherman, Politico; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Seung Min Kim, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Seth Abramson; Dave Barry; Cornell Belcher; Wendy R. Sherman; Matt Welch. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson Kim Kardashian West; Hogan Gidley: White House press secretary staff; author Ramin Setoodeh (“Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View’”). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Kate del Castillo; Ronny Chieng. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers, 7 p.m. CW and SNLA
Golf: 2019 Masters Tournament Second round. From Augusta, Ga. Noon ESPN
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 7 - 13, 2019, in PDF format