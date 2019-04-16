What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Village’ on NBC

SERIES
30 for 30 The life, career and tragic death of NFL star Junior Seau are recalled in the new sports documentary “Seau.” 6 p.m. ESPN, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2
NCIS After human remains are discovered in a construction site, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team launch an investigation into the murder of a Marine major who previously had been listed as a casualty of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. Sean Murray and Emily Wickersham also star with guest stars Garrett M. Brown, Doug Savant and Erin Cummings. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The artists who performed Monday night learn whether they will be moving forward in the competition. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Series star Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow, makes her directorial debut with this new episode where Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) disagree about how to respond to the news that their daughter (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is conspiring with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). 8 p.m. The CW
MasterChef The top 14 chefs head to the great outdoors for a chicken cookout where they feed hungry campers who then decide which team’s dish was better. 8 p.m. Fox
The Bold Type Jane (Katie Stevens) begins her fertility treatments in preparation for freezing her eggs and is assigned an article to write about her experience while Sutton (Meghann Fahy) moves in with Richard (Sam Page) in this new episode of the workplace drama. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Kids Are Alright Peggy (Mary McCormack) manipulates William (Andy Walken) into joining the church choir in this new episode of the family comedy. Michael Cudlitz, Jack Gore, Sam Straley, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards and Santino Barnard also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Village Katie (Grace Van Dien) starts to see Sarah (Michaela McManus) in a new light during her tumultuous first day of work at the nursing home in this new episode. Lorraine Toussaint and Frankie Faison also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico After a dramatic revelation comes to light, Max, Michael and Isobel (Nathan Dean Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) clash over the best way to deal with the fallout in this new episode. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Karan Oberoi and Jeanine Mason also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Reconstruction: America After the Civil War In the final installment of the documentary series, America enters the 1900s and Southern propaganda and racist imagery saturate popular culture. 9 p.m. KOCE
Bless This Mess This new single-camera sitcom, which sounds a bit like “Green Acres” for the new millennium, stars Lake Bell and Dax Shepard as newlyweds who decide to give up the rat race in New York in favor of Nebraska farm life. Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier and JT Neal also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans When Elvis Bertrand’s (guest star Tom Arnold) “daughter” is linked to a murder case, he asks Pride (Scott Bakula) to prove her innocence in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam Reynolds (Jocko Sims) struggles to help a young cystic fibrosis patient (guest star Lilly Knowles) who has unusual symptoms. 10 p.m. NBC
The Rookie While the rookies prepare for an exam that will determine who moves forward to the next stage of training, Nolan and Bishop (Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson) respond to a murder scene, where they learn the victim may be linked to a potential terror attack on Los Angeles in the season finale. Shawn Ashmore, Michael Beach and Sarah Shahi guest star. 10 p.m. ABC
Fosse/Verdon Rising Broadway star Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams) has a life-changing encounter with ambitious young choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) in Part 2 of this 8-part miniseries. 10 p.m. FX
The Last O.G. Tray and Bobby (Tracy Morgan, Allen Maldonado) get caught up helping an OWL (old white lady) in distress in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Nick Thompson; singer Mike Posner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author E.L. James; getting fit. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lake Bell; Tracy Pollan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Morris Chestnut; Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”); Chrishell Hartley (“Selling Sunset”); journalist Kathryn Eisman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Mark Hamill; Lake Bell; new sedans. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Preet Bharara; Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Christie Brinkley; Hot Topics; trendy celebrity accessories. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Parents of a child who died of shaken-baby syndrome; a whistle-blower brings down a sociopath cop. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Viewers’ questions. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Mental health professionals having sex with patients; giant loofah spa treatment. 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Author Emily Fletcher; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) noon KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Pro wrestler Sasha Banks; spring shoes; Hot Topics. noon KCOP
The Talk Rick Fox. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Julissa Bermudez, Sibley Scoles and Alison Sweeney; Duranice Pace (“The Anointed Pace Sisters”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Co-host David Burtka prepares chicken enchiladas; party animals: Spanish shrimp scampi and rice. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman and her daughters have extreme body image issues; Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Trevor Noah; James Bay and Julia Michaels perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A young single mother disappears. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
SoCal Connected 8 and 11 p.m. KCET
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Comic Taylor Tomlinson. (N) 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Ashley Benson; Jade Bird performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laurie Metcalf; Ramy Youssef; Cage the Elephant performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Martin Short; Katie Stevens (“The Bold Type”); Christine and the Queens perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Lowe; Elle Fanning; Blood Orange performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Mark Hamill; artist Ashley Longshore. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Pablo Schreiber; Robert DeLong performs; Madeline Brewer. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. CNBC; the New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Winnipeg Jets visit the St. Louis Blues, 6:30 p.m. CNBC; the San Jose Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
Baseball The Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
Basketball The Orlando Magic visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. TNT; the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. TNT
