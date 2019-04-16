Advertisement

What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Village’ on NBC

By
Apr 15, 2019 | 8:00 PM
What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Village’ on NBC
Lorraine Toussaint and Frankie Faison in a new episode of "The Village" on NBC. (Peter Kramer / NBC)

SERIES

30 for 30 The life, career and tragic death of NFL star Junior Seau are recalled in the new sports documentary “Seau.” 6 p.m. ESPN, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

Advertisement

NCIS After human remains are discovered in a construction site, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team launch an investigation into the murder of a Marine major who previously had been listed as a casualty of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. Sean Murray and Emily Wickersham also star with guest stars Garrett M. Brown, Doug Savant and Erin Cummings. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The artists who performed Monday night learn whether they will be moving forward in the competition. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Series star Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow, makes her directorial debut with this new episode where Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) disagree about how to respond to the news that their daughter (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is conspiring with Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). 8 p.m. The CW

MasterChef The top 14 chefs head to the great outdoors for a chicken cookout where they feed hungry campers who then decide which team’s dish was better. 8 p.m. Fox

The Bold Type Jane (Katie Stevens) begins her fertility treatments in preparation for freezing her eggs and is assigned an article to write about her experience while Sutton (Meghann Fahy) moves in with Richard (Sam Page) in this new episode of the workplace drama. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Kids Are Alright Peggy (Mary McCormack) manipulates William (Andy Walken) into joining the church choir in this new episode of the family comedy. Michael Cudlitz, Jack Gore, Sam Straley, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards and Santino Barnard also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Village Katie (Grace Van Dien) starts to see Sarah (Michaela McManus) in a new light during her tumultuous first day of work at the nursing home in this new episode. Lorraine Toussaint and Frankie Faison also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico After a dramatic revelation comes to light, Max, Michael and Isobel (Nathan Dean Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) clash over the best way to deal with the fallout in this new episode. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Karan Oberoi and Jeanine Mason also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Reconstruction: America After the Civil War In the final installment of the documentary series, America enters the 1900s and Southern propaganda and racist imagery saturate popular culture. 9 p.m. KOCE

Bless This Mess This new single-camera sitcom, which sounds a bit like “Green Acres” for the new millennium, stars Lake Bell and Dax Shepard as newlyweds who decide to give up the rat race in New York in favor of Nebraska farm life. Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier and JT Neal also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans When Elvis Bertrand’s (guest star Tom Arnold) “daughter” is linked to a murder case, he asks Pride (Scott Bakula) to prove her innocence in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam Reynolds (Jocko Sims) struggles to help a young cystic fibrosis patient (guest star Lilly Knowles) who has unusual symptoms. 10 p.m. NBC

The Rookie While the rookies prepare for an exam that will determine who moves forward to the next stage of training, Nolan and Bishop (Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson) respond to a murder scene, where they learn the victim may be linked to a potential terror attack on Los Angeles in the season finale. Shawn Ashmore, Michael Beach and Sarah Shahi guest star. 10 p.m. ABC

Fosse/Verdon Rising Broadway star Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams) has a life-changing encounter with ambitious young choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) in Part 2 of this 8-part miniseries. 10 p.m. FX

Advertisement

The Last O.G. Tray and Bobby (Tracy Morgan, Allen Maldonado) get caught up helping an OWL (old white lady) in distress in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Nick Thompson; singer Mike Posner. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author E.L. James; getting fit. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lake Bell; Tracy Pollan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Morris Chestnut; Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”); Chrishell Hartley (“Selling Sunset”); journalist Kathryn Eisman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Mark Hamill; Lake Bell; new sedans. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Preet Bharara; Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Christie Brinkley; Hot Topics; trendy celebrity accessories. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Parents of a child who died of shaken-baby syndrome; a whistle-blower brings down a sociopath cop. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Viewers’ questions. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Mental health professionals having sex with patients; giant loofah spa treatment. 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Author Emily Fletcher; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) noon KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Pro wrestler Sasha Banks; spring shoes; Hot Topics. noon KCOP

The Talk Rick Fox. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Julissa Bermudez, Sibley Scoles and Alison Sweeney; Duranice Pace (“The Anointed Pace Sisters”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Co-host David Burtka prepares chicken enchiladas; party animals: Spanish shrimp scampi and rice. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman and her daughters have extreme body image issues; Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Trevor Noah; James Bay and Julia Michaels perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A young single mother disappears. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

SoCal Connected 8 and 11 p.m. KCET

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Comic Taylor Tomlinson. (N) 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Ashley Benson; Jade Bird performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Laurie Metcalf; Ramy Youssef; Cage the Elephant performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live Martin Short; Katie Stevens (“The Bold Type”); Christine and the Queens perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Lowe; Elle Fanning; Blood Orange performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Mark Hamill; artist Ashley Longshore. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Pablo Schreiber; Robert DeLong performs; Madeline Brewer. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. CNBC; the New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Winnipeg Jets visit the St. Louis Blues, 6:30 p.m. CNBC; the San Jose Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Baseball The Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

Basketball The Orlando Magic visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. TNT; the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 14 - 20, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement