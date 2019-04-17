What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS and more

SERIES
Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes a last-ditch attempt to rescue Alice (Madchen Amick) from the insidious grip of the Farm in this new episode of the mystery drama. 8 p.m. The CW
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Mona (Janel Parrish) communicates with a mysterious stranger who promises to provide insights into Nolan’s murder in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Amazing Race The Emmy-winning, globe-trotting competition series is back for another cycle with returning host Phil Keoghan. 9 p.m. CBS
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) turns to Petra (Yael Grobglas) for answers in this new episode of the campy comedy-drama. 9 p.m. The CW
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates journeys to the Middle East to explore the story of Jesus in this new episode. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
The Magicians The fantasy drama wraps its fourth season; with Hale Appleman and Arjun Gupta. 9 p.m. Syfy
In Search of Monsters The elusive cryptid known as Mothman is sought in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Whiskey Cavalier Dylan Walsh (“Unforgettable”) guest stars as Will’s (Scott Foley) corrupt former boss in this new episode of the espionage drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World The invention and refinement of the telescope are charted in the debut installment of this six-part science series. 10 p.m. KOCE
Conan Without Borders Late-night host Conan O’Brien visits Australia in a new installment of his occasional travel series. 10 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Michael Phelps; Jill’s Steals and Deals; singer-songwriter Andy Grammer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Josh Lucas; author Regina Louise. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Saniyya Sidney (“Fast Color”); travel expert Kelley Ferro; singer Alexa Curtis. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Taylor Schilling; Tracy Pollan prepares a dish; the latest electric cars. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Stacey Abrams. 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Comic Gary Owen; Italian veggie dishes; Hot Topics; Ask Wendy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Store-bought iced tea; Hoda Kotb; making chain-restaurant appetizers at home. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Nicole Ari Parker (“Empire”); audience member plays game. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Americans’ most common sexual fantasy; fashion hacks; a medical mystery; a secret cleaning hack. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Keke Palmer; Stassi Schroeder (“Vanderpump Rules”); Boris Kodjoe. (N) noon KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Milla Jovovich; Lazarus Lynch (“Chopped”). noon KCOP
The Talk Chrissy Metz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Married couples share their secrets for successful relationships. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Tracy Pollan; Melissa Joan Hart. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman who gives her adult son large sums of money, raises his children, and pays all his bills. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard; Brit Marling and Ian Alexander (“The OA”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Germs found in movie theaters; Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lupita Nyong’o. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Comic Jim Jefferies. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Beckinsale; Ralph Macchio; spoken-word artist Rudy Francisco. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Spader; journalist Anna Palmer; singer-songwriter Jake Sherman; the Lumineers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Gina Rodriguez; Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”); Rüfüs Du Sol performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Seth MacFarlane; Linda Cardellini; the 1975 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Hank Azaria; Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”); fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Machine Gun Kelly; Parquet Courts performs; blogger Karley Sciortino. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds, noon SportsNet LA; the Angels take on the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. FSN
Basketball The Indiana Pacers play the Boston Celtics Boston and the Utah Jazz visit the Houston Rockets, 4 and 6:30 p.m. TNT
