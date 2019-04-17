Advertisement

What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 16, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Phil Keoghan returns to host another season of “The Amazing Race” on CBS. (Bill Inoshita / CBS)

SERIES

Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes a last-ditch attempt to rescue Alice (Madchen Amick) from the insidious grip of the Farm in this new episode of the mystery drama. 8 p.m. The CW

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Mona (Janel Parrish) communicates with a mysterious stranger who promises to provide insights into Nolan’s murder in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Amazing Race The Emmy-winning, globe-trotting competition series is back for another cycle with returning host Phil Keoghan. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) turns to Petra (Yael Grobglas) for answers in this new episode of the campy comedy-drama. 9 p.m. The CW

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates journeys to the Middle East to explore the story of Jesus in this new episode. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

The Magicians The fantasy drama wraps its fourth season; with Hale Appleman and Arjun Gupta. 9 p.m. Syfy

In Search of Monsters The elusive cryptid known as Mothman is sought in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Whiskey Cavalier Dylan Walsh (“Unforgettable”) guest stars as Will’s (Scott Foley) corrupt former boss in this new episode of the espionage drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World The invention and refinement of the telescope are charted in the debut installment of this six-part science series. 10 p.m. KOCE

Conan Without Borders Late-night host Conan O’Brien visits Australia in a new installment of his occasional travel series. 10 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Michael Phelps; Jill’s Steals and Deals; singer-songwriter Andy Grammer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Josh Lucas; author Regina Louise. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Saniyya Sidney (“Fast Color”); travel expert Kelley Ferro; singer Alexa Curtis. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Taylor Schilling; Tracy Pollan prepares a dish; the latest electric cars. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Stacey Abrams. 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Comic Gary Owen; Italian veggie dishes; Hot Topics; Ask Wendy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Store-bought iced tea; Hoda Kotb; making chain-restaurant appetizers at home. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Nicole Ari Parker (“Empire”); audience member plays game. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Americans’ most common sexual fantasy; fashion hacks; a medical mystery; a secret cleaning hack. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Keke Palmer; Stassi Schroeder (“Vanderpump Rules”); Boris Kodjoe. (N) noon KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Milla Jovovich; Lazarus Lynch (“Chopped”). noon KCOP

The Talk Chrissy Metz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Married couples share their secrets for successful relationships. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Tracy Pollan; Melissa Joan Hart. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman who gives her adult son large sums of money, raises his children, and pays all his bills. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard; Brit Marling and Ian Alexander (“The OA”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Germs found in movie theaters; Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lupita Nyong’o. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Comic Jim Jefferies. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate Beckinsale; Ralph Macchio; spoken-word artist Rudy Francisco. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Spader; journalist Anna Palmer; singer-songwriter Jake Sherman; the Lumineers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Gina Rodriguez; Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”); Rüfüs Du Sol performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Seth MacFarlane; Linda Cardellini; the 1975 performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hank Azaria; Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”); fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Machine Gun Kelly; Parquet Courts performs; blogger Karley Sciortino. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds, noon SportsNet LA; the Angels take on the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. FSN

Basketball The Indiana Pacers play the Boston Celtics Boston and the Utah Jazz visit the Houston Rockets, 4 and 6:30 p.m. TNT

