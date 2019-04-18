Advertisement

What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Gotham,’ ‘Life in Pieces’ and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 17, 2019 | 8:00 PM
What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Gotham,’ ‘Life in Pieces’ and more
Bane (Shane West) sets his diabolical plan in motion in a new episode of “Gotham” on Fox. (Barbara Nitke / Fox)

SERIES

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory Recent Oscar winner Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) reprises her guest role as Caltech human-resources administrator Janine Davis in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) uses the store’s security system to spy on coworkers she suspects are making fun of her behind her back on a new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Gotham Bane (guest star Shane West) puts his endgame for the destruction of the city into play in the penultimate episode of the before-Batman drama. With Ben McKenzie and David Mazouz. 8 p.m. Fox

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Anne Heche, Jamie Chung (“Gifted”), radio personality Dr. Drew and “Jackass” costar Steve-O are featured in the reality series’ season finale. 8 p.m. E!

Life in Pieces The extended-family sitcom starring Dianne Wiest, James Brolin, Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, Thomas Sadoski and Zoe Lister-Jones returns for Season 4 with a pair of new episodes. 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) enlists Felix (Morgan Krantz) in a ruse to locate Tyson’s (Thamela Mpumlwana) girlfriend on a new episode of the mystery drama. 9 p.m. The CW

The Untold Story Host Elizabeth Vargas delves into the inner workings of the new internet-driven sex trade in the new episode “Sex for Sale.” 9 p.m. A&E

RuPaul’s Drag Race “Veep” costars Tony Hale and Clea DuVall serve as guest judges on a new episode of the drag-queen competition. 9 p.m. VH1

StarTalk “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin and actress-playwright Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) chat with host Neil deGrasse Tyson in new back-to-back episodes. 11 p.m. and midnight National Geographic Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Edward Felsenthal, Time magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mario, Michael and Marco Andretti; Easter decorations with Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nina Garcia; NCT 127 performs; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Filmmaker Nicole Ellis; Catherine Reitman (“Workin’ Moms”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Beth Behrs; James Brolin; SUVs and crossovers. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mary J. Blige; Michael Strahan; former “The View” co-host Sara Haines. 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show A young woman disappears; a new approach to dealing with stress. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Michael Blackson (“The So Damn Funny Comedy Fest”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Carbon dioxide to reduce belly fat; fish oil for babies; naked 5K run; guilt-free veggie pizza. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Keke Palmer; NCT 127 performs; Carla Hall. (N) noon KABC

The Wendy Williams Show The latest gossip. noon KCOP

SoCal Connected noon KCET

The Talk Drew Carey; Tichina Arnold guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Former White House chef Roberto Mendoza donates his lottery winnings to feed poor people. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Maggie Siff (“Billions”); “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A young burn victim grows up to be irresponsible and reckless. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Tomlin; Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”); comic-rapper Lil Dicky. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Botched cosmetic surgeries. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dr. Jennifer L. Eberhardt. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

StarTalk George R.R. Martin. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Conan Bill Hader. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Cohen; Pete Davidson; Mario, Michael and Marco Andretti; chef José Andrés. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Retta; Spiritualized performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Lionel Richie; Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney; Lizzo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

StarTalk Anna Deavere Smith. (N) midnight National Geographic

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Garfield; Lake Bell; Blackpink performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Sedaris; South Bend. Ind., mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Toro y Moi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers battle the Milwaukee Brewers, 5 p.m. KTLA and SportsNet LA; the Angels meet the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. FSN

Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers face the Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers welcome the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT and FS Prime

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 14 - 20, 2019, in PDF format

This week’s TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement