What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Gotham,’ ‘Life in Pieces’ and more

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Recent Oscar winner Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) reprises her guest role as Caltech human-resources administrator Janine Davis in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) uses the store’s security system to spy on coworkers she suspects are making fun of her behind her back on a new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Gotham Bane (guest star Shane West) puts his endgame for the destruction of the city into play in the penultimate episode of the before-Batman drama. With Ben McKenzie and David Mazouz. 8 p.m. Fox
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Anne Heche, Jamie Chung (“Gifted”), radio personality Dr. Drew and “Jackass” costar Steve-O are featured in the reality series’ season finale. 8 p.m. E!
Life in Pieces The extended-family sitcom starring Dianne Wiest, James Brolin, Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, Thomas Sadoski and Zoe Lister-Jones returns for Season 4 with a pair of new episodes. 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) enlists Felix (Morgan Krantz) in a ruse to locate Tyson’s (Thamela Mpumlwana) girlfriend on a new episode of the mystery drama. 9 p.m. The CW
The Untold Story Host Elizabeth Vargas delves into the inner workings of the new internet-driven sex trade in the new episode “Sex for Sale.” 9 p.m. A&E
RuPaul’s Drag Race “Veep” costars Tony Hale and Clea DuVall serve as guest judges on a new episode of the drag-queen competition. 9 p.m. VH1
StarTalk “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin and actress-playwright Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) chat with host Neil deGrasse Tyson in new back-to-back episodes. 11 p.m. and midnight National Geographic Channel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Edward Felsenthal, Time magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mario, Michael and Marco Andretti; Easter decorations with Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Nina Garcia; NCT 127 performs; deals and steals. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Filmmaker Nicole Ellis; Catherine Reitman (“Workin’ Moms”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Beth Behrs; James Brolin; SUVs and crossovers. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mary J. Blige; Michael Strahan; former “The View” co-host Sara Haines. 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A young woman disappears; a new approach to dealing with stress. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Michael Blackson (“The So Damn Funny Comedy Fest”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Carbon dioxide to reduce belly fat; fish oil for babies; naked 5K run; guilt-free veggie pizza. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Keke Palmer; NCT 127 performs; Carla Hall. (N) noon KABC
The Wendy Williams Show The latest gossip. noon KCOP
SoCal Connected noon KCET
The Talk Drew Carey; Tichina Arnold guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Former White House chef Roberto Mendoza donates his lottery winnings to feed poor people. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Maggie Siff (“Billions”); “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A young burn victim grows up to be irresponsible and reckless. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lily Tomlin; Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”); comic-rapper Lil Dicky. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Botched cosmetic surgeries. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dr. Jennifer L. Eberhardt. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk George R.R. Martin. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Conan Bill Hader. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Andy Cohen; Pete Davidson; Mario, Michael and Marco Andretti; chef José Andrés. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Retta; Spiritualized performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Lionel Richie; Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney; Lizzo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
StarTalk Anna Deavere Smith. (N) midnight National Geographic
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Garfield; Lake Bell; Blackpink performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Sedaris; South Bend. Ind., mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Toro y Moi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers battle the Milwaukee Brewers, 5 p.m. KTLA and SportsNet LA; the Angels meet the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. FSN
Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers face the Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers welcome the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT and FS Prime
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 14 - 20, 2019, in PDF format