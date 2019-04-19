Advertisement

What’s on TV Friday: ‘I Love Lucy Funny Money Special’ and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Lucille Ball is back in the “I Love Lucy Funny Money Special” on CBS. (CBS)

SERIES

Blindspot The team uncovers an international conspiracy while hunting for a stolen weapon in this new episode of the action drama; with Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton. 8 p.m. NBC

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) takes over a publishing company, while Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) frets that her old family will strike back at her new one on a new episode of the rebooted prime-time soap. 8 p.m. KTLA

Last Man Standing The Tim Allen sitcom hits the 150th-episode mark; “Reba’s” Melissa Peterman guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox

The Cool Kids Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) tries to date a guy who is out of her league on a new episode of the sitcom set in a retirement community. 8:30 p.m. Fox

The Blacklist Red (James Spader) and company try to stop an anti-capitalist terrorist group from abducting children of the super-rich on a new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. NBC

American Masters The new episode “Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable” profiles the pioneering street photographer known for his intimate images that captured scenes from everyday life. 9 p.m. KOCE

The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle Hannibal Buress and “Saturday Night Live’s” Chris Redd are among the comics featured in the debut installment of this stand-up showcase. 11 p.m. BET, Comedy Central

SPECIALS

I Love Lucy Funny Money Special Two vintage episodes of the classic 1950s sitcom that starred Lucille Ball are colorized and repackaged into this new special. 8 p.m. CBS

Vice Special Report: The Future of Work Industry and labor leaders discuss how automation and artificial intelligence could lead to seismic shifts in the modern workplace. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

As Good as It Gets Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt won Oscars for their roles as, respectively, a curmudgeonly writer and a working-class waitress in director James L. Brooks’ 1997 comedy-drama; Greg Kinnear and Cuba Gooding Jr. also star. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Today Food with Kwame Onwuachi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and producer Jon Favreau (“The Mandalorian”); director Dave Filoni. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Steve Harvey; model Courtney Sixx; hip-hop artist R-Mean; the Sweet performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”); rugged yet refined cars. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio); Taraji P. Henson. 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jeremy Parsons reveals the biggest pop culture stories of the week; Judge Wendy; Hot Topics. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show What happens in people’s brains as death nears; what they may see or hear. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Real Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Autistic man’s weight loss; bizarre in the ER; women may prefer dating single dads; forgotten fruit. 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Guest cohost Keke Palmer. (N) noon KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tiny Harris (VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle”). noon KCOP

The Talk Jack Osbourne; Tichina Arnold guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve A nursing student gets a jump-start in life from a good Samaritan; social media; the Fyre Festival. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Easter brunch and decor; ideas for a tax refund; Mike Colter (“Breakthrough”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says she cannot bear to hear her fiance eat; he calls off their engagement, saying she’s a lunatic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leslie Mann; Jenna Dewan; Melissa Etheridge performs; guest host John Cena. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); what people need to stop doing to their feet. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week The Mueller report. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach); journalist Jessica Yellin; comic “Stuttering John” Melendez; political analyst Gianno Caldwell. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Shannon; primatologist Jane Goodall; model Winnie Harlow; comic Jess Salomon. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert De Niro; Beth Behrs; lawyer Neal Katyal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Colin Farrell; Marsai Martin (“Little”); Billie Eilish performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Billy Crystal; Sarah Chalke; Buddy performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Henry Winkler; Conleth Hill (“Game of Thrones”). 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Tom Green; Shaed performs; Lyric Lewis. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball The Toronto Raptors meet the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics play the Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m. ABC; the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Dodgers battle the Milwaukee Brewers, 5 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels meet the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. FSN

