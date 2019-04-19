What’s on TV Friday: ‘I Love Lucy Funny Money Special’ and more

SERIES
Blindspot The team uncovers an international conspiracy while hunting for a stolen weapon in this new episode of the action drama; with Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) takes over a publishing company, while Cristal (Ana Brenda Contreras) frets that her old family will strike back at her new one on a new episode of the rebooted prime-time soap. 8 p.m. KTLA
Last Man Standing The Tim Allen sitcom hits the 150th-episode mark; “Reba’s” Melissa Peterman guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox
The Cool Kids Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) tries to date a guy who is out of her league on a new episode of the sitcom set in a retirement community. 8:30 p.m. Fox
The Blacklist Red (James Spader) and company try to stop an anti-capitalist terrorist group from abducting children of the super-rich on a new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. NBC
American Masters The new episode “Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable” profiles the pioneering street photographer known for his intimate images that captured scenes from everyday life. 9 p.m. KOCE
The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle Hannibal Buress and “Saturday Night Live’s” Chris Redd are among the comics featured in the debut installment of this stand-up showcase. 11 p.m. BET, Comedy Central
SPECIALS
I Love Lucy Funny Money Special Two vintage episodes of the classic 1950s sitcom that starred Lucille Ball are colorized and repackaged into this new special. 8 p.m. CBS
Vice Special Report: The Future of Work Industry and labor leaders discuss how automation and artificial intelligence could lead to seismic shifts in the modern workplace. 10 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
As Good as It Gets Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt won Oscars for their roles as, respectively, a curmudgeonly writer and a working-class waitress in director James L. Brooks’ 1997 comedy-drama; Greg Kinnear and Cuba Gooding Jr. also star. 8 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Today Food with Kwame Onwuachi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and producer Jon Favreau (“The Mandalorian”); director Dave Filoni. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Steve Harvey; model Courtney Sixx; hip-hop artist R-Mean; the Sweet performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”); rugged yet refined cars. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio); Taraji P. Henson. 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jeremy Parsons reveals the biggest pop culture stories of the week; Judge Wendy; Hot Topics. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show What happens in people’s brains as death nears; what they may see or hear. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Real Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Autistic man’s weight loss; bizarre in the ER; women may prefer dating single dads; forgotten fruit. 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Guest cohost Keke Palmer. (N) noon KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tiny Harris (VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle”). noon KCOP
The Talk Jack Osbourne; Tichina Arnold guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A nursing student gets a jump-start in life from a good Samaritan; social media; the Fyre Festival. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Easter brunch and decor; ideas for a tax refund; Mike Colter (“Breakthrough”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman says she cannot bear to hear her fiance eat; he calls off their engagement, saying she’s a lunatic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leslie Mann; Jenna Dewan; Melissa Etheridge performs; guest host John Cena. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); what people need to stop doing to their feet. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The Mueller report. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach); journalist Jessica Yellin; comic “Stuttering John” Melendez; political analyst Gianno Caldwell. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Shannon; primatologist Jane Goodall; model Winnie Harlow; comic Jess Salomon. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert De Niro; Beth Behrs; lawyer Neal Katyal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Colin Farrell; Marsai Martin (“Little”); Billie Eilish performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Billy Crystal; Sarah Chalke; Buddy performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Henry Winkler; Conleth Hill (“Game of Thrones”). 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tom Green; Shaed performs; Lyric Lewis. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The Toronto Raptors meet the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics play the Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m. ABC; the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Dodgers battle the Milwaukee Brewers, 5 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels meet the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. FSN
