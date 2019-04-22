Advertisement

What’s on TV Monday: ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 21, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Sara (Caity Lotz, right) goes on a rescue mission in a new episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” on the CW. With Courtney Ford and Matt Ryan. (Dean Buscher / The CW)

SERIES

Double Dare Pro wrestlers assemble for a “WWE Superstars Week” on the reboot of the classic kids’ game show. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Neighborhood Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) invites Dave (Max Greenfield) out for a round of golf in the sitcom’s freshman-season finale. Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold also star. 8 p.m. CBS

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to save Ava (Jes Macallan) from a horrific fate in a new episode of the superhero drama. Courtney Ford and Matt Ryan also star. 8 p.m. The CW

American Idol The new episode “Meet Your Finalists” looks at each of the remaining contestants’ journeys so far and includes never-before-seen songs and stories. 8 p.m. ABC

Live Rescue First responders across the U.S. tackle emergency calls in real time in this new docu-series hosted by Ashleigh Banfield. 9 p.m. A&E

Independent Lens Marilyn Ness’ 2018 documentary “Charm City” examines tensions between Baltimore’s African American community and the city’s law enforcement officers. 10 p.m. KOCE

Meet the Peetes Holly, whose father portrayed the character Gordon Robinson on “Sesame Street,” is invited to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of that children’s program in this new episode. 10 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Gentleman Jack Suranne Jones stars as a landowner in early 19th century England who is determined to do whatever it takes to save her family’s estate in this new period drama from “Last Tango in Halifax” creator Sally Wainwright. 10 p.m. HBO

American Dad Roger’s (voice of Seth MacFarlane) latest persona is a woman who sells custom-made jeans on a home-shopping channel in a new episode of the animated comedy. 10 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

CNN Town Halls Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg answers voters’ questions in separate events. 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. CNN

MOVIES

Under the Wire This 2018 docu-drama follows two journalists — celebrated Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin (Janine Birkett) and photojournalist Paul Conroy (Julian Lewis Jones) — as they risk their lives to cover events in war-torn Syria, circa 2012. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Earth Day coverage. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Emily Oster; Hillsong United performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); “Game of Thrones” recap: Darren Franich; Mariachi Band performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ralph Fiennes (“The White Crow”); Lorraine Toussaint (“The Village”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah); hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Navia Robinson (“Raven’s Home”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Talk Dax Shepard; Wayne Brady. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Navia Robinson (“Raven’s Home”). (N) 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Bela Gandhi, Lynn Richardson and Dr. V. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Actress Kate Hudson. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Two women who knew Michael Peterson were found dead at the bottoms of staircases. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show P!nk chats and performs; O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Long Shot”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Causes of hair loss; building back thicker, fuller hair. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Young women advocates. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Isaac Hempstead Wright. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nathan Lane; Pitbull; Philippe Cousteau; Lenny Marcus. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the New York Yankees, 7 p.m. FSN

Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks play the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz, 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT

