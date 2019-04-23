What’s on TV Tuesday: 'The Code' on CBS and more

SERIES
The Village Enzo and Gabe (Dominic Chianese, Daren Kagasoff) discuss Ava’s (Moran Atias) case with a young lawyer. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) makes a big family decision without consulting Iris (Candice Patton). Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh and Jesse L. Martin also star. 8 p.m. CW
American Housewife When Katie (Katy Mixon) gets sick, Greg (Diedrich Bader) enlists her mother (Wendie Malick) to help take care of the kids in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Being Mary Jane Gabrielle Union’s romantic drama wraps things up with a feature-length series finale. With Michael Ealy. 8 p.m. BET
The Code When a dying Marine confesses his involvement in covering up the murder of an Iraqi civilian, Abe and Trey (Luke Mitchell, Ato Essandoh) are assigned to prosecute the accused killer, who is a U.S. congressman, in this new episode of the military courtroom drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Roswell, New Mexico The science fiction reboot reaches the end of its newest season with Max and Michael (Nathan Dean Parsons, Michael Vlamis) disagreeing about how to deal with the fourth alien, while Liz (Jeanine Mason) has a dangerous encounter with an unexpected and unwelcome visitor. Michael Trevino also stars 9 p.m. CW
black-ish Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) sister (Raven-Symoné) takes Jack and Diane (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) to her part of town in a black neighborhood and soon realizes that the twins are frightened of their own community in this new episode of family comedy. Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner also star. 9 p.m. ABC
1969 This new six-part docudrama looks back at the chaotic summer of the moon landing, the Woodstock musical festival, the birth of the gay rights movement in the Stonewall Uprising and FBI clashes with black activists. Interviews with people involved in the 1969 moon landing, including software engineer Margaret Hamilton, mathematicians Katherine Johnson and Christine Darden, astronauts Michael Collins and Charlie Duke, and flight director Gerry Griffin. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “The Abortion Divide” explores both sides of the abortion debate through the stories of women struggling with unplanned pregnancies. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Games People Play The high-stakes world of professional sports serves as a backdrop for this new drama series, which is based on a novel by Angela Burt-Murray. Lauren London (“The Game”), Karen Obilom (“Insecure”) and Parker McKenna Posey star. 10 p.m. BET
Fosse/Verdon Gwen and Bob (Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell) pursue separate projects in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy gets the news that her show now has a sponsor: Confederated Sugar Industries. 10 p.m. TRU
The Last O.G. After Bobby (Allen Maldonado) blows up an important loan meeting, Tray (Tracy Morgan) reconsiders his business relationship with his cousin in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Boss: The Black Experience in Business Filmmaker Stanley Nelson’s (“Freedom Summer”) new documentary traces the lives of black entrepreneurs — from those who arrived in bondage to moguls at the top of the corporate food chain — over a span of 150 years. The stories of Madam C.J. Walker, John H. Johnson, Berry Gordy and Reginald F. Lewis are featured. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah); Brené Brown; Samantha Bee. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Melinda Gates; Ryan Reynolds; Justice Smith; Pitbull. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. D.L. Hughley; Lauren Makk; chef Wes Avila, Guerrilla Tacos. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Uma Thurman (“Chambers”); Pitbull (“UglyDolls”); world barbecue champion Myron Mixon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Melinda Gates. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Van Jones (“The Redemption Project”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real JD McCrary (“The Lion King”); blood tests that women should take. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Drug manufacturers and DNA testing; the obesity crisis; false memories; coffee and weight loss. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Salt-N-Pepa; Teddi Mellencamp; author Delia Owens. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Sebastian Maniscalco; Lorena Garcia; Brooke Shields. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A viewer exposes her boss for saying he would fire her if she were to become pregnant. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man insists his wife’s fall down the stairs was an accident; how she may have died. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson (“Avengers: Endgame”); Toro y Moi performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Louise and David Turpin sentencing for torture and child cruelty charges. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Vir Das (“Whiskey Cavalier”). (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Phil McGraw; Sophia Bush; Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; Maggie Rogers performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the New York Yankees, 7 p.m. FSN
NBA Basketball Playoffs: Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. TNT; Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. TNT
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 21 - 27, 2019, in PDF format