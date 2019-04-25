What's on TV Thursday: The series finale of 'Gotham' on Fox

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) is worried that people won't take him seriously in his own field after publishing a paper that suggests he may have discovered alien life. Also, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) wants to be the principal investigator on a plasma physics study. Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik also star in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Jonah (Ben Feldman) struggles to find his place at Amy’s (America Ferrera) daughter’s (Isabella Day) quinceañera. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam, Dean and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins) are swept up in another epic battle, while Jack (Alexander Calvert) feels overwhelmed by the conviction that everyone is lying to him in the season finale. 8 p.m. CW
Gotham The series finale of this atmospheric comic book-inspired crime drama flashes forward 10 years into the future, as Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) returns to his home turf for the opening of the new Wayne Tower. Ben McKenzie, Robin Lord Taylor, Cory Michael Smith and Donal Logue also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) wrestles with a nearly impossible decision when he gets an opportunity to clear his name. Olivia Holt also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform
Young Sheldon Unhappy that school funds are going toward football rather than academics, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) decides to run for class president in this new episode of the comedy spinoff. Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Zoe Perry and Raegan Revord also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Bonnie and Tammy (Allison Janney, Kristen Johnston) revisit childhood memories on a trip to their old foster home while Christy and Jill (Anna Faris, Jaime Pressly) have a date with two guys from their meetings. 9 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine On an episode that takes place in real time, Jake (Andy Samberg) and the squad must track down a hacker who has infiltrated the precinct’s servers. Stephanie Beatriz, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also star. 9 p.m. NBC
The Orville In the season finale Seth MacFarlane’s science-fiction dramedy, the ship and crew are reeling from the fallout of young Kelly’s (Adrianne Palicki) past decision. Jessica Szohr also stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Top Gear Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reed return as this international hit show for car enthusiasts launches its 26th season. James Marsden guest stars in the season premiere. 9 p.m. BBC America
Project Runway The designers are invited to a Brandon Maxwell photo shoot featuring Karlie Kloss in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
RuPaul’s Drag Race The queens clash with the law in the TV series “Los Angeles Drag Patrol.” Natasha Lyonne, Cheyenne Jackson and Fortune Feimster guest judge. 9 p.m. VH1
Abby’s Abby (Natalie Morales) finds a letter from her estranged father in a pile of unopened mail. Nelson Franklin, Neil Flynn, Jessica Chaffin and Leonard Ouzts also star in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. NBC
The American Farm With the crops in the ground and hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line, farmers must protect their investment when their fields are threatened by a variety of pests in this new episode. 10 p.m. History
SPECIALS
2019 NFL Draft First-round coverage of the 2019 NFL draft, 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL
I Was a Child Bride: The Untold Story Elizabeth Vargas interviews women who were children when they were forced into marriage and, subsequently, had children of their own while other kids were just growing up in this new two-hour documentary. 9 p.m. A&E
Rookie Moonshot: Budget Mission to the Moon This new special charts the journey of the SpaceIL Robotic Spacecraft as it attempts to become the first privately funded vehicle to make a lunar landing. 9 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning “Dr. Phil” McGraw. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The NFL draft; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Smit; Lisa Whelchel (“Collector’s Call”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Renner (“Avengers: Endgame”); Michael Ealy (“The Intruder”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View “Dr. Phil” McGraw; actor Pitbull. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show David Burtka (“Life Is a Party”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Diedrich Bader (“American Housewife”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A woman shares the tragic story of her husband’s suicide and the warning signs. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Ali Wentworth; Jennifer Garner; Jordan Davis performs. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Emayatzy Corinealdi; Noel Fisher; Aliyah Royale; Noah Wyle. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A neighborhood coffee shop in Crown Point, Ind., rewards customers for “paying it forward.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Chefs Curtis Stone and Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A married couple who are cousins say they have been in love since they were young children. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bradley Cooper (“Avengers: Endgame”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Meek Mill tells how he plans to change the failing criminal justice system; the Theranos scandal. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ryan O’Connell. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk Jeff Goldblum. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
Conan Jon Rudnitsky. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg; Justin Turner; Durand Jones & the Indications perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the New York Yankees, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey Playoffs, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Playoffs, 4 and 6:30 p.m. TNT
