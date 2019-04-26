What's on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: 'Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case'

2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony The Class of 2019 is inducted in this three-hour special taped in New York in late March. Among the honorees are the British group the Cure, inducted by Trent Reznor; Def Leppard, inducted by Brian May of Queen; Janet Jackson, inducted by Janelle Monáe; Stevie Nicks, inducted by Harry Styles; Radiohead, inducted by David Byrne; Roxy Music, inducted by Duran Duran bandmates Simon Le Bon and John Taylor; and the Zombies, inducted by Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles. 8 p.m. HBO