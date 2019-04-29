Advertisement

What's on TV Monday: ‘The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story’ on ABC

Apr 28, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May in new documentary special "The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story" on ABC. (Miracle Productions / ABC)

SERIES

The Voice The top 24 perform in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Ray (Brandon Routh) has been preoccupied with concern about Nora (Courtney Ford) but suddenly confronts a problem of his own that forces him to do the unthinkable. Meanwhile, Nate and Zari (Nick Zano, Tala Ashe) are stuck in an awkward limbo, so Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to help by sending them on an easy mission together. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Dominic Purcell also star. 8 p.m. CW

The Resident When a recent lottery winner is admitted to the hospital, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) hopes their new patient could provide a solution to Chastain’s financial problems. Emily VanCamp also stars, with guest stars Miles Gaston Villanueva and Julianna Guill. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature News anchor Juju Chang hosts this new three-night event (airing through Wednesday) documenting how the arrival of spring manifests itself across a variety of eco-systems in the U.S., including inner-city parks, the Florida Everglades and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. 8 p.m. KOCE

Shadowhunters Much to the dismay of Luke and Simon (Isaiah Mustafa, Alberto Rosende), Alec, Jace and Isabelle (Matthew Daddario, Dominic Sherwood, Emeraude Toubia) hatch a scheme to get Clary (Katherine McNamara) back and vanquish Jonathan (Luke Baines) permanently. 8 p.m. Freeform

Man With a Plan Andi’s (Liza Snyder) smug and superior sister (guest star Jessica St. Clair) arrives for a visit and seems to spend every moment pushing all of Adam’s (Matt LeBlanc) buttons. Kevin Nealon also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

The Enemy Within When contractors working for the CIA are murdered, Keaton (Morris Chestnut) and the team discover that the spy agency is keeping secrets from the FBI. Also, Shepherd’s (Jennifer Carpenter) ex-husband (Noah Bean) finds out that Hannah (Sophia Gennusa) has been visiting Shepherd. 10 p.m. NBC

The Fix Sevvy (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) starts having wild hallucinations about his departed ex (guest star Taylor Kalupa), and her disgruntled sister Lindsay (guest star Molly C. Quinn) decides to take matters into her own hands in the new episode. Robin Tunney, Scott Cohen and Marc Blucas also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Into the Badlands Sunny, Bajie and Gaius (Daniel Wu, Nick Frost and Lewis Tan) seek out an unlikely ally in the fight against Pilgrim (Babou Ceesay). 10 p.m. AMC

Gentleman Jack Lister (Suranne Jones) begins a playful but dangerous courtship of Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), while the plans to excavate her coal mines lead to a confrontation with the local magistrate (Vincent Franklin) and his brother (Shaun Dooley). 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story Rock group Queen reconnects with the “American Idol” runner-up for this two-hour documentary that charts their journey together as Lambert takes center stage with the band as its frontman, a spot once filled by Freddie Mercury. 8 p.m. ABC

Korea: The Never-Ending War This new special documents the role the Korean War served as a turning point in world history. John Cho narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Newt Gingrich; Glenda Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Craig Ferguson; Tiffani Thiessen; Brady Smith; Roger Taylor. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nick and Vanessa Lache; pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Smit; Darren Franich, Entertainment Weekly; Peter Krause: (“9-1-1”); Nikki Novak. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”); Tiffani Thiessen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Newt Gingrich. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Leela James (“Are You Ready?”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Jennifer Garner; Beth Stern. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kourtney Kardashian; AndersonPaak performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show How chicken nuggets are made and if they are safe to eat; Tamar Braxton discusses her health. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Free speech documentary. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nore Davis. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon; Noah Centineo; Mac DeMarco performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Seth Rogen; Ronda Rousey; Jessica Yellin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Bill Pullman; Talos performs; Vir Das. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet LA

NHL Hockey Playoffs: The St. Louis Blues visit the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball Conference Semifinal: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. TNT; Conference Semifinal: Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m. TNT

