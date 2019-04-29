What's on TV Monday: ‘The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story’ on ABC

SERIES
The Voice The top 24 perform in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Ray (Brandon Routh) has been preoccupied with concern about Nora (Courtney Ford) but suddenly confronts a problem of his own that forces him to do the unthinkable. Meanwhile, Nate and Zari (Nick Zano, Tala Ashe) are stuck in an awkward limbo, so Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to help by sending them on an easy mission together. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Dominic Purcell also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Resident When a recent lottery winner is admitted to the hospital, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) hopes their new patient could provide a solution to Chastain’s financial problems. Emily VanCamp also stars, with guest stars Miles Gaston Villanueva and Julianna Guill. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature News anchor Juju Chang hosts this new three-night event (airing through Wednesday) documenting how the arrival of spring manifests itself across a variety of eco-systems in the U.S., including inner-city parks, the Florida Everglades and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. 8 p.m. KOCE
Shadowhunters Much to the dismay of Luke and Simon (Isaiah Mustafa, Alberto Rosende), Alec, Jace and Isabelle (Matthew Daddario, Dominic Sherwood, Emeraude Toubia) hatch a scheme to get Clary (Katherine McNamara) back and vanquish Jonathan (Luke Baines) permanently. 8 p.m. Freeform
Man With a Plan Andi’s (Liza Snyder) smug and superior sister (guest star Jessica St. Clair) arrives for a visit and seems to spend every moment pushing all of Adam’s (Matt LeBlanc) buttons. Kevin Nealon also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
The Enemy Within When contractors working for the CIA are murdered, Keaton (Morris Chestnut) and the team discover that the spy agency is keeping secrets from the FBI. Also, Shepherd’s (Jennifer Carpenter) ex-husband (Noah Bean) finds out that Hannah (Sophia Gennusa) has been visiting Shepherd. 10 p.m. NBC
The Fix Sevvy (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) starts having wild hallucinations about his departed ex (guest star Taylor Kalupa), and her disgruntled sister Lindsay (guest star Molly C. Quinn) decides to take matters into her own hands in the new episode. Robin Tunney, Scott Cohen and Marc Blucas also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Into the Badlands Sunny, Bajie and Gaius (Daniel Wu, Nick Frost and Lewis Tan) seek out an unlikely ally in the fight against Pilgrim (Babou Ceesay). 10 p.m. AMC
Gentleman Jack Lister (Suranne Jones) begins a playful but dangerous courtship of Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), while the plans to excavate her coal mines lead to a confrontation with the local magistrate (Vincent Franklin) and his brother (Shaun Dooley). 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story Rock group Queen reconnects with the “American Idol” runner-up for this two-hour documentary that charts their journey together as Lambert takes center stage with the band as its frontman, a spot once filled by Freddie Mercury. 8 p.m. ABC
Korea: The Never-Ending War This new special documents the role the Korean War served as a turning point in world history. John Cho narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Newt Gingrich; Glenda Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Craig Ferguson; Tiffani Thiessen; Brady Smith; Roger Taylor. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nick and Vanessa Lache; pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Michael Smit; Darren Franich, Entertainment Weekly; Peter Krause: (“9-1-1”); Nikki Novak. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”); Tiffani Thiessen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Newt Gingrich. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Leela James (“Are You Ready?”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Jennifer Garner; Beth Stern. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kourtney Kardashian; AndersonPaak performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show How chicken nuggets are made and if they are safe to eat; Tamar Braxton discusses her health. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Free speech documentary. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nore Davis. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon; Noah Centineo; Mac DeMarco performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Seth Rogen; Ronda Rousey; Jessica Yellin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Bill Pullman; Talos performs; Vir Das. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Oakland Athletics visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet LA
NHL Hockey Playoffs: The St. Louis Blues visit the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Conference Semifinal: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. TNT; Conference Semifinal: Teams TBA, 7:30 p.m. TNT
