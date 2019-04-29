What's on TV Monday: ‘The Show Must Go On: The Queen & Adam Lambert Story’ on ABC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Ray (Brandon Routh) has been preoccupied with concern about Nora (Courtney Ford) but suddenly confronts a problem of his own that forces him to do the unthinkable. Meanwhile, Nate and Zari (Nick Zano, Tala Ashe) are stuck in an awkward limbo, so Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to help by sending them on an easy mission together. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Dominic Purcell also star. 8 p.m. CW