What's on TV Wednesday: ‘Single Parents’ on ABC

SERIES
Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands after she gets some unsettling news, while Mary (Molly Ringwald) is concerned about Archie’s (K.J. Apa) boxing. Madelaine Petsch also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs After Adam (Sean Giambrone) decides to see the movie “Willow” instead of spending Mother's Day with Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), he looks for a way to make it up to her in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Asst. U.S. Atty. Conway (guest star Alicia Coppola) picks up Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), while Lucious (Terrence Howard) gets a visitor from his past in this new episode. Gabourey Sidibe, Trai Byers, Bryshere “Yazz” Gray also star, with “Sevyn” Streeter guest starring as herself. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature This week’s three-night miniseries draws to a close with “Connections,” exploring some of the relationships that have evolved between plants and animals over the millenniums. 8 p.m. KOCE
Expedition Unknown In the new episode “Atlantis of the Andes,” Josh Gates travels to South America to unlock the secrets of how the ancient city of Tiwanaku was built and reveals a lost city beneath Lake Titicaca. 8 p.m. Discovery. A second episode, “Lost Gold of Scotland,” follows at 9 p.m.
Schooled C.B. (Brett Dier) finally gets the courage to tell Lainey (AJ Michalka) that he has feelings for her. Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Amazing Race The teams travel to Vietnam, where they compete in synchronized dancing, karaoke singing and fishing for prawns. 9 p.m. CBS
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) struggles with giving Rafael (Justin Baldoni) his space after she discovers that he has a secret in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Modern Family Cam (Eric Stonestreet) is asked to preside over the high school graduation ceremony where Jay (Ed O’Neill) gives the commencement address. Also, Claire (Julie Bowen) runs into her former high school rival. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez and Nolan Gould also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Star Star and Noah (Jude Demorest, Luke James) cope with being parents while still in the spotlight in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Single Parents Will (Taran Killam) realizes he forgot to send in Sophie’s (Marlow Barkley) deposit for space camp, so he tries to charm the company owner (Lance Bass, as himself). Brad Garrett also stars with guest star Susan Yeagley. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World This new episode of the documentary series looks at the history and future of robots. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Best Room Wins Interior design expert Genevieve Gorder hosts this new unscripted competition series in which interior designers create luxury looks for couples in need of a room makeover. Judges this season will include Jonathan Adler, Kathryn M. Ireland, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Thom Filicia, Jeff Andrews and Jamie Bush. 10 p.m. Bravo
What We Do in the Shadows The Baron (Doug Jones) awakens from his slumber and demands to experience the wonders of the New World. Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén, Natasia Demetriou and Matt Berry also star in this new episode of the vampire parody. 10 p.m. FX
Brockmire Jim (Hank Azaria) urges Charles (Tyrel Jackson Williams) to leave a toxic relationship in this new episode of the comedy. Richard Kind also stars. 10 p.m. IFC
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Octavia Spencer joins Martha, and Fergie teams up with Snoop to see who has the best Mother’s Day brunch skills in this new episode. Guest judges Toya Wright and Rumer Willis pick the winners. 10 p.m. VH1
SPECIALS
Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses Airing on Holocaust Remembrance Day as part of the USC Shoah Foundation’s 25th anniversary commemoration, this new documentary features heroic veterans sharing memories of their World War II liberation experiences. 7 p.m. Discovery
Billboard Music Awards Kelly Clarkson returns to host this year’s ceremonies from Las Vegas. Mariah Carey, who is receiving the Icon Award, will perform along with Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Sam Smith & Normani. Cardi B leads the field of nominees with 21 in 18 categories (she’s competing against herself in three categories). 8 p.m. NBC
CBS This Morning Author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood; the cast of “Spinal Tap”; the cast of “Hadestown” performs; Boy George. (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy”); Justice Smith. (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Good Day LA Dr. Noelle Reid (“Married to Medicine”); Yoga expert Desi Bartlett; fashion expert Brittany Robinson. (N) 7 a.m. Fox
Live With Kelly and Ryan Charlize Theron (“Long Shot”); Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”); painter David Garibaldi. (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC
The Wendy Williams Show Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”). (N) 10 a.m. Fox
The Real Countess Luann de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York City”). (N) 11 a.m. Fox; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Dorit Kemsley. (N) Noon ABC
The Talk Geena Davis. (N) 1 p.m. CBS
Steve Clean water for children in Kenya; Jack Osbourne; beatboxer Verbal Ase. (N) 2 p.m. NBC
Rachael Ray Dr. Travis Stork. 2 p.m. Fox
Dr. Phil A suburban mother was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old friend of her teenage daughter and is now a homeless drug addict. (N) 3 p.m. CBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Blake Shelton (“The Voice”); pianist Marcos Bocanegra performs. (N) 3 p.m. NBC
The Dr. Oz Show French fries; fast-food burgers. (N) 3 p.m. Fox
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KPBS and KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chelsea Handler. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tony Hale. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alexander Skarsgard; Fontaines D.C. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mariska Hargitay; Thomas Middleditch; Hootie & the Blowfish perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”); Dennis Quaid; Pink performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. ABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dr. Phil McGraw; Timothy Simons; Ashley Tisdale performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Charlize Theron; Tim Robinson; Judah & the Lion performs; Valerie Franco performs. 12:37 a.m. NBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jared Harris; Morgxn performs; Diane Guerrero. (N) 1:38 a.m. NBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Dallas Stars, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
Baseball The Houston Astros visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. TNT
