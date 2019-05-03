What's on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC

SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode samples Tijuana-Style Tacos at Teddy’s Red Tacos then celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a shrimp tostado and spicy slaw. 8 p.m. CW
Saturday Night Live Nearly a quarter of a century after Adam Sandler left the cast of “SNL” in 1995, he returns for the first time as host. With musical guest Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Ransom A baby is stolen by a notorious serial kidnapper and the team must find out why the baby was targeted and locate him before he is taken out of the country. Luke Roberts, Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor star in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Alien News Desk Drexx and Tuva reckon with the galaxy's ultimate shame in the season finale of the animated comedy. 11:30 p.m. Syfy
MOVIES
The Predator Soldiers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder are forced to fight off a pair of terrifying Predators in this fourth entry in the science fiction action franchise. Shane Black, who had a supporting role in the original 1987 “Predator,” directed and co-wrote this sequel. Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Thomas Jane are featured in the ensemble cast. 8:05 p.m. HBO
Den of Thieves Christian Gudegast wrote and directed this 2018 action thriller that focuses on California’s most infamous — and successful — bank robbery crew as they plan an elaborate and seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles. Gerard Butler and Pablo Schreiber star. 8:30 p.m. Showtime
Paris, Wine & Romance Since inheriting an Oregon winery that’s a local favorite, a woman (Jen Lilley) wants to build the company’s wines into a worldwide label through a prestigious competition held in Paris. Shortly after arriving in the City of Light, she meets her chief competition (Dan Jeannotte) in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper 2020 election: Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). 2020 election: Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: David Urban; Abdul El-Sayed; S.E. Cupp; Karen Finney. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Kris Jenner. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Venezuela: Carlos Vecchio, attorney; Chargé d’Affaires of the Government of Venezuela to the United States. ISIS: Author Farah Pandith (“How We Win”); author Jessica Stern (“ISIS: The State of Terror”). U.S. sanctions on Iran: Meghan O’Sullivan. President Lyndon Johnson, and legendary New York politician Robert Moses: author Robert Caro (“Working”).(N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.); Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin). Panel: Byron York, Washington Examiner; Michael Crowley, Politico; Rachael Bade, the Washington Post, Shawna Thomas, Vice News. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Examiner; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Eliana Johnson, Politico; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 and 11 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos 2020 Presidential race: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Venezuela: Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State. Panel: Mary Bruce; Chris Christie; Stefanie Brown James; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Author Melinda Gates (“The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World”). Panel: Brit Hume; Karl Rove; Marie Harf; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Coverage of Atty. Gen. Barr and Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller; opinion versus news on Fox News; anti-Semitic cartoon at the New York Times; shakeup at CBS News: Irin Carmon, New York Magazine; Kmele Foster, "The Fifth Column" podcast; Oliver Darcy. Facebook banning extremists: Author Ben Shapiro (“The Right Side of History”). An attempted smear against presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg: Sara Murray. The One Free Press Coalition: Randall Lane, Forbes Media(N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Beverly Hallberg, District Media; Capri Cafaro; Mollie Hemingway; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Philippe Reines; Katherine (Kat) Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Cybercrime attacks and ransomware; frontotemporal dementia; Canadian Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
MLS Soccer LA Galaxy visits the New York Red Bulls, 11 a.m. ESPN
145th Kentucky Derby Arkansas Derby winner, Omaha Beach, Game Winner and Roadster are some of the early favorites as the “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” takes place from Churchill Downs. 11:30 a.m. NBC
Baseball The Houston Astros versus the Angels, from Monterrey, Mexico, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet LA
NHL Hockey The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Boston Bruins, 4:15 p.m. NBC; the Colorado Avalanche visit the San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets, 5:30 p.m. ABC
