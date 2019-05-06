What's on TV Monday: ‘Independent Lens: Out of State’ on PBS

The Resident Desperate to find a way to save the hospital, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) ponders selling it to a conglomerate, although Kit (Jane Leeves) tries to convince him the negatives would outweigh the positives in the second season finale of the medical drama. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Manish Dayal also star with guest stars Corbin Bernsen and Julianna Guill. 8 p.m. Fox