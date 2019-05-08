What's on TV Wednesday: ‘Modern Family’ on ABC

SERIES
Chicago Med Drs. Charles and Manning (Oliver Platt, Torrey DeVitto) disagree on how to handle a patient who is poisoning herself in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale After discovering another secret that her father (Mark Consuelos) has been keeping from her Veronica (Camila Mendes) turns to Archie and Mary (KJ Apa, Molly Ringwald) for support. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) inadvertently blurts out that Barry (Troy Gentile) never completed the community service requirement he needs to graduate, so the brothers team up to throw what they hope will be the greatest breakdancing battle in the history of the high school. Also, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) proposes that she and Geoff (Sam Lerner) spend the summer following the Grateful Dead in the season finale of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Lucious and Cookie (Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson) wonder whether their relationship has reached an end in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Schooled In the season finale of this spinoff of “The Goldbergs,” Barry Goldberg (guest star Troy Gentile) continues his campaign to win back old flame Lainey (AJ Michalka) and gets help from good-hearted CB (Brett Dier), who’s carrying a secret torch for Lainey himself. Tim Meadows also stars, with guest star Ana Gasteyer. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Amazing Race Enemies are made when one team steals another’s taxi in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. 9 p.m. CBS
Modern Family The imminent arrival of Haley and Dylan’s (Sarah Hyland, guest star Reid Ewing) twins serves as an occasion for rest of the family to reflect on how they celebrated their birthdays this year. Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also star, and Chazz Palminteri guest stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Star The ASAs finally arrive, and it’s Take 3 versus Amber Drake (Erika Tham) for the top spot in the season finale. Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny and Queen Latifah star. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Inside the Megafire” put a filmmaking team on the front line of the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history, to tell the stories of Northern Californians forced to flee from that swift-moving inferno. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Expedition Unknown In this new episode, host Josh Gates boards a state-of-the-art two-man submersible to find the Griffon, the first ship lost in the Great Lakes. 9 p.m. Discovery
Single Parents After learning that Angie’s (Leighton Meester) ex lives near Space Camp, Will (Taran Killam) persuades Angie to confront him about leaving her when she was pregnant in the season finale. Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi and Marlow Barkley also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Whiskey Cavalier The team goes undercover at a college to take down an engineering prodigy suspected of building a superweapon. Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das star. 10 p.m. ABC
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World This new episode documents the 9,000-year history of the automobile. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
What We Do in the Shadows The vampires must defend themselves as an international tribunal gathers to judge them for their transgressions in this new episode of the supernatural parody. Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch star. 10 p.m. FX
Brockmire Jim (Hank Azaria) goes out of his way to be a good friend after Gabby (Tawny Newsome) discovers she is pregnant in this new episode. 10 p.m. IFC
CBS This Morning Author James Comey; RuPaul. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Benedict Cumberbatch; Katy Perry; Shaggy and Alexander Stewart perform; Zac Posen; Pam Tebow. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Lynn Toler (“Divorce Court”); cast of “Paradise Hotel”; former model Cristina Ferrare. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Amy Poehler (“Wine Country”); Anjelica Huston (“John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum”); pancakes. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Dr. Jill Biden; Anne Hathaway. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Author E.L. James (“The Mister”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“The Fix”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A dad pushes his quintuplets for 27.3 miles; a barbershop blunder; a viral pineapple-eating hack. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara RuPaul Charles; chef Anne Burrell. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Scott Foley; Peter Daut. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Steve helps a man who was sentenced to prison for life without parole for a crime he didn’t commit. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Addictions and abusive behavior: Bryan Abrams of musical group Color Me Badd. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Momoa discusses cleaning up the oceans; 10-year-old rapper “Young Dylan” Gilmer. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The most healthful waffle and pancake; Stedman Graham; sweet and salty food combinations. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tyra Banks. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan David Cross. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bryan Cranston; RuPaul Charles. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Rebel Wilson; Kyle Chandler. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Applegate; Kenneth Branagh; Rival Sons perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Lena Dunham; Ian McShane; Philip “Fish” Fisher. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Film director Antoine Fuqua; Shaed performs; Desi Lydic. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
MLS Soccer The L.A. Galaxy visit the Columbus Crew SC, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey Conference semifinals: The Colorado Avalanche visit the San Jose Sharks, 6 p.m. NBCSP, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball playoffs: The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT
