What's on TV Friday: The season premiere of 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' on ABC

SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) confronts a new nemesis (guest star Peter Weller) whose cunning and resourcefulness make him, in essence, a “bad MacGyver” in the season finale. Tate Donovan also guest stars in his recurring role as Mac’s father. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist A presidential adviser (Jennifer Ferrin) and the task force are in a race to locate a missing dossier containing details of a conspiracy against America. James Spader and Megan Boone also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) teams up with Liam (Adam Huber) to exact revenge on Adam (Sam Underwood) after discovering that he’s been systematically sabotaging several of her business and personal endeavors in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 8 p.m. CW
Marvel’ s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Scattered across the galaxy, the team works to find its footing in the wake of losing Coulson in the season premiere of the science fiction adventure. Clark Gregg, Iain De Caestecker, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge and Chloe Bennet also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing Mike (Tim Allen) tries to use tough love on Mandy and Kyle (Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders) as they are reluctant to leave home and move into their own place in the season finale. Hector Elizondo, Jonathan Adams, Jet Jurgensmeyer and Nancy Travis also star. 8 p.m. Fox
The Cool Kids Hank, Charlie and Sid (David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Leslie Jordan) throw their annual “Friend-aversary” party and don’t invite Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) in the season finale of the geriatric comedy. Artemis Pebdani and Jamie Farr reprise their guest roles. 8:30 p.m. Fox
20/20 This new episode of the news magazine series recalls the case of Darlie Routier, a Dallas housewife on death row for the murder of her two sons who claims they were killed by an intruder. 9 p.m. ABC
Proven Innocent As Bellows (Kelsey Grammer) closes in and Madeline’s (Rachelle Lefevre) freedom at stake, Easy’s (Russell Hornsby) defense hits an obstacle in the conclusion of the two-episode arc. 9 p.m. Fox
Live From Lincoln Center Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo presents a soulful evening of song in this new episode of the performance series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In Chico, host Guy Fieri visits a Hawaiian-Asian fusion spot that serves ramen. 9 p.m. Food Network
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men This four-part documentary miniseries chronicles the history and cultural impact of the hip-hop artists. 9 p.m. Showtime
Blue Bloods In the season finale Erin (Bridget Moynahan) interviews a witness whose story differs from Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) version. Also, Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) try to untangle the complicated love life of a young murder victim, and Frank (Tom Selleck) worries about a toast he’s expected to make at Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie’s wedding. Christine Ebersole reprises her guest role.10 p.m. CBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union (“LA’s Finest”) (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Drew Pinsky; Loni Love; Art Alexakis and Friends perform; Dionne Warwick. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Naomi Scott (“Aladdin”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amy Poehler; Ciara. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Lori Bergamotto. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Kenya Moore Daly (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Predicting Alzheimer’s disease; fixing bad breathing; a tea with great health benefits. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Peter Krause. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Denise Richards; Tom Ellis; Rachael Harris. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Dr. Judy Ho, Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey and Shan Boodram; Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Due to extreme agoraphobia, a woman says she is confined to her bedroom for 22 hours a day. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Spouses who live double lives: a rapist, a scammer, a child abuser. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The showdown between President Trump and Congress over the Mueller Report; U.S/China trade: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Laura Barron-Lopez, Politico; Eamon Javers, CNBC; Abby Phillip, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Michael Lewis, Vanity Fair; Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio); Nayyera Haq; Van Jones; Matt Lewis, the Daily Beast. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Christopher Titus; Brian Goldsmith; Susan Shelley. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Thompson; Sophie Turner; Paula Pell; Amirah Kassem. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keanu Reeves; Santino Fontana. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
NBA Basketball Playoffs: The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. ESPN.
