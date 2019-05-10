What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘The Son’ on AMC

My Dad Wrote a Porno Inspired by a British comedy podcast of the same title, this one-hour special filmed before an audience at the Roundhouse Theatre in London features host Jamie Morton reading a “lost chapter” from “Belinda Blinked,” a terrible erotic novel his father wrote under the pen name “Rocky Flintstone.” Running commentary is provided by Morton’s two cohosts, James Cooper and Alice Levine. 10 p.m. HBO