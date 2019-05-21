What's on TV Tuesday: ‘American Housewife’ on ABC

SERIES
NCIS Former FBI agent Fornell (Joe Spano, in his recurring guest role) tells Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to do whatever it takes to bring down local drug dealers and suppliers after Emily (guest star Juliette Angelo), his daughter, nearly dies of an opiate overdose in the season finale. Sean Murray guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS
The Village The neighborhood unites as an unanticipated set of circumstances brings Katie, Sarah and Nick (Grace Van Dien, Michaela McManus, Warren Christie) back together. Jerod Haynes, Lorraine Toussaint and Frankie Faison also star in the drama’s first season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon), frustrated and feeling unappreciated, leaves her family to fend for itself in the comedy’s season finale, which is a musical episode featuring four original songs by composer Justin Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and lyricist Glenn Slater (“School of Rock: The Musical”), with choreography by Ashley Wallen (“The Greatest Showman”). Diedrich Bader also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef: Junior Edition The cooks take over Los Angeles restaurant Mélisse, where they face an intense environment, hungry guests with high expectations and the wrath of Gordon Ramsay. 8 p.m. Fox
The Kids Are Alright In the season finale, Peggy (Mary McCormack) is dismayed that Lawrence (Sam Straley) wants to move in with a girlfriend. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Blood & Treasure This new globe-trotting action-adventure series stars Matt Barr (“Valor”) as an antiquities expert and former FBI agent who teams up with an old flame and art thief (Sofia Pernas) to pursue a terrorist (Oded Fehr) who has a penchant for priceless historic antiquities. James Callis, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter and Alicia Coppola costar. 9 p.m. CBS
The Voice The winner of the singing competition is revealed in the season finale. 9 p.m. NBC
The 100 Clarke (Eliza Taylor) embraces the traditions of Sanctum and tries to make amends in this new episode of the dystopian teen drama. 9 p.m. CW
black-ish Junior (Marcus Scribner) gets a job offer to work with the Georgia hip-hop group Migos, but Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, who also directed this episode, and Tracee Ellis Ross) try to persuade him to return to college. Rapper Quavo guest stars. Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Mental Samurai The top contestants return to compete in the season finale. 9 p.m. Fox
Bless This Mess Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) decide to enter their prized chicken in the county fair. Also, sparks are flying between Rudy and Constance (Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier) until someone from his past reappears. Lennon Parham and David Koechner also star in the season finale. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Supreme Revenge” looks back at the 30 years of conflict that have shaped the U.S. Supreme Court and turned confirmations into partisan battles. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Fosse/Verdon Gwen (Michelle Williams) fights to assert her own creative vision for “Chicago,” challenging Bob’s (Sam Rockwell) increasingly dark approach to the production in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
The Last O.G. Tray (Tracy Morgan) reunites with his estranged mother in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Beto O’Rourke: Town Hall The Democratic candidate for president from Texas faces voters in Des Moines. 7 p.m. CNN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Belinda Luscombe; Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Millie Bobby Brown; Allison Williams; Kat Sardi; Katie Ryan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jimmy Kimmel; Dale Earnhardt Jr.; Dan Abrams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Bill Stanton; Ben Kingsley (“Perpetual Grace, LTD”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“The Hot Zone”); Billie Lourd (“Booksmart”); “American Idol” runner-up. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jordan Andino. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Hospice; what to do about a gaping wound; a healthful use for pineapple skins. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara David Duchovny; Tory Johnson. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Renée Zellweger; Mary McCormack. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Claressa Shields, the first American boxer to win two consecutive Olympic gold medals. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman suspects she's being cheated on. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott (“Aladdin”); members of the W.A.F.F.L.E. dance crew. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A survivor of serial killer Ted Bundy recounts a savage massacre at a sorority house; murder houses. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jake Tapper. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Beanie Feldstein; Mabel performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Howard Stern; the National performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Smith; Elizabeth Banks; Jakob Dylan; Jade Castrinos. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Alba; Gabrielle Union. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bryan Cranston; Eric Stonestreet; Chromeo performs; Sebastian Thomson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jimmi Simpson; Feels performs; Our Lady J. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Atlanta Braves visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Minnesota Twins, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey playoffs: The San Jose Sharks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Toronto Raptors, 5:30 p.m. TNT
