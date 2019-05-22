What's on TV Wednesday: 'Chicago PD' on NBC

SERIES
The Amazing Race Teams take a leap of faith when choosing which detour to follow in the first of two new episodes of the unscripted globetrotting series. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and his ex-wife (recurring guest star Paula Newsome), move forward with major plans, while Agent Lee (recurring guest star Anna Enger Ritch) breaks some news to Will (Nick Gehlfuss) that could put his life in danger. Norma Kuhling, Colin Donnell also star in the season finale of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Chicago Fire Severide and Kidd (Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo) continue to investigate Benny’s (Treat Williams) old arson case. Kara Killmer, Jesse Spencer and Yuri Sardarov also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. NBC
Jane the Virgin Jane and Rogelio (Gina Rodriguez, Jaime Camil) work together to pitch a pilot in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
NOVA In the new episode “Lost Viking Army,” forensic archaeologist Cat Jarman and her team investigate the Great Heathen Army, a legendary Viking fighting force that invaded England in the 9th century. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Wahlburgers Paul and Drama take the food truck to a New England Patriots game and tailgate with former NFL players Matt Light and Troy Brown. 9 p.m. A&E
SEAL Team Shaw (recurring guest star Peter Jessop) indicates he may disband the team unless Jason (David Boreanaz) can prove him wrong on a final mission. Max Thieriot and Neil Brown also star in the season finale of the action drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. The situation looks grim for the Intelligence team as Kelton’s (guest star John C. McGinley) victory in the election looks all but assured, so Voight (Jason Beghe) and his detectives go “off book” in a last-ditch attempt to save the squad in the season finale of the police drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Whiskey Cavalier The diabolical Otlerman (Dylan Walsh) uses the life of Ray (Josh Hopkins) as leverage to force Will (Scott Foley) and his team to commit a terrorist attack in the season finale of the action adventure series. Vir Das, Tyler James Williams, Ana Ortiz and Lauren Cohan also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World “The Smartphone,” the final episode of this documentary series, traces the historic background of smartphones from their roots in Morse code to Apple’s unveiling of the iPhone in 2007. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Brockmire Brockmire and Gabby (Hank Azaria, Tawny Newsome) finally get a chance to call their first regular season MLB game for Oakland in the comedy’s season finale. 10 p.m. IFC
The Butcher This new unscripted competition tests the skills of butchers, one of the oldest professions. In the premiere they must break down a pig carcass using an old-school, two-handed hogsplitter. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons Co-produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear, this live special takes vintage scripts from classic TV shows “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” and restages them with contemporary actors. Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei star as Archie and Edith Bunker in the “All in the Family” segment, with Ellie Kemper (“The Office”) as their daughter, Gloria. “The Jeffersons” segment features Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise, with Justina Machado as Florence the housekeeper and Will Ferrell as neighbor Tom Willis. James Burrows (“Will & Grace”) directs. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown Tori Spelling and her daughter compete against Jennie Garth and her daughter in the first segment, then Evander Holyfield and his daughter compete against Oscar De La Hoya and his daughter in the second. 8 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning DJ Khaled. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kevin Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Hart; DJ Khaled; Chris Janson performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Eric Stonestreet; author Dan Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Elizabeth Vargas; Bryce Vine performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Alexandra Shipp (“Shaft”); Janet Jackson’s “Metamorphosis” tour. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Wrinkle patch; pain solutions; cryotherapy; CBD cream; acupuncture and music. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Rick Springfield performs; Diana Maria Riva. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A 7-year-old author. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her adult daughter is violent and has threatened to kill the family. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tom Hanks (“Toy Story 4”); a 6-year-old astronomy expert. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Cheaper chicken products at the supermarket; pool-float dangers; backyard barbecue recipes. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rachel Louise Snyder. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lisa Kudrow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Millie Bobby Brown; Jeff Ross; Richard Curtis; Lang Lang. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Lena Waithe; John Travolta; Ella Bleu Travolta; Lala Milan; Chika performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Elizabeth Banks; Bradley Whitford; David Tennant. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Lithgow; Beanie Feldstein; Julián Castro; Sebastian Thomson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Logan Browning; Durand Jones & the Indications perform. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Minnesota Twins, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net
