What's on TV Wednesday: 'Chicago PD' on NBC

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons Co-produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear, this live special takes vintage scripts from classic TV shows “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” and restages them with contemporary actors. Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei star as Archie and Edith Bunker in the “All in the Family” segment, with Ellie Kemper (“The Office”) as their daughter, Gloria. “The Jeffersons” segment features Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise, with Justina Machado as Florence the housekeeper and Will Ferrell as neighbor Tom Willis. James Burrows (“Will & Grace”) directs. 8 p.m. ABC