What's on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: 'Ransom' on CBS

SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode surveys Eater LA’s (la.eater.com) essential Los Angeles Burgers and showcases Jessica’s Salmon Burger. 8 p.m. CW
Trading Spaces Designer Frank Bielec needs a new assistant and Paige Davis hosts an unscripted competition where six up-and-coming designers battle it out. The winner joins Bielec’s team. 8 p.m. TLC
Ransom After Cynthia (Karen LeBlanc) and her kid brother (guest star Emmanuel Kabongo) are kidnapped by someone Tyler owes a substantial debt to, Eric (Luke Roberts) and his team throw out the rule book and do whatever it takes to find them in the season finale. Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Vet Life Dr. Blue treats a yoga goat, then treats a whole herd in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
The Son The sprawling family saga continues in 1852, as Young Eli (Jacob Lofland) is forced to hide a deadly secret. Then the action shifts forward to 1916, where the return of Maria (Paola Nuñez) leads to devastating consequences for the McCullough family’s oil business. Pierce Brosnan, Henry Garrett and Sydney Lucas also star. 9 and 10 p.m. AMC
MOVIES
From Friend to Fiancé When Jess Parks’ (Jocelyn Hudon) lifelong best friend Ted (Ryan Paevey) announces he’s engaged and asks her to be his “best woman,” she happily accepts, but then she discovers the bride-to-be is former high school mean girl (Kelly Kruger), Jess’ teenage rival in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Operation Finale Chris Weitz (“About a Boy”) directed this 2018 historical drama starring Oscar Isaac as Mossad agent Peter Malkin, one of several individuals involved in efforts by Israeli intelligence in 1960 to capture former SS officer Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) and turn him over to stand trial for his war crimes. Nick Kroll, Haley Lu Richardson, Peter Strauss and Greta Scacchi also are featured. 10:30 p.m. EPIX
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Meet the Press White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.); Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour; Doris Kearns Goodwin; David Maraniss, the Washington Post; former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.). (N) 6 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Trade; foreign policy: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). 2020 election: Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York). Panel: Scott Jennings; Bakari Sellers; Kristen Soltis Anderson, Washington Examiner; Alexandra Rojas, Justice Democrats. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Conductor Teddy Abrams, the Louisville Symphony. Photographer Barbara Van Cleave; Annette Bening (Broadway’s “All My Sons”); musician and Army veteran Michael Trotter; Scott Pelley (“60 Minutes”). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Asia; reaction in China to Huawei and trade; trade war with China; North Korea: Anna Fifield, the Washington Post; author Parag Khanna (“The Future is Asian: Commerce, Conflict, and Culture in the 21st Century”); Evan Medeiros. U.S. and Iran: Adm. William McRaven (U.S. Navy, ret.). Teresa May’s resignation; Brexit: Ellen Barry, the New York Times. Living a moral life: David Brooks, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke; Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.); Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) Panel: Salena Zito, Washington Examiner; Joel Payne; Molly Ball, Time Magazine. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Sexual assault in the military: Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.). Panel: Alex Castellanos; Matthew Dowd; MaryAlice Parks; Julie Pace, Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin).Tom Day, Bugles Across America. Panel: Jonah Goldberg, National Review; Liz Marlantes, the Christian Science Monitor; Gillian Turner; Peter Baker,the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Doctored Pelosi videos: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress. Reflections of a veteran journalist: Author Scott Pelley (“Truth Worth Telling”). Coverage of charges against Julian Assange: First Amendment lawyer Ted Boutrous. Police raid of freelance journalist: Audrey Cooper, San Francisco Chronicle: Fox News host lobbied Trump to pardon accused war criminals: Paul Rieckhoff. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Sara Fischer, Axios; Clarence Page, the Chicago Tribune; White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley; Donna Brazile. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Three former U.S. soldiers dispute a report that blames human error for a friendly fire accident. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. Fox; the Angels host the Texas Rangers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
College Softball NCAA Tournament: UCLA versus James Madison Los Angeles, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball Playoffs: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Toronto Raptors, 5:30 p.m. TNT
