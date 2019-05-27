What's on TV Monday: ‘Jeopardy!’ on KABC

SERIES
Jeopardy! In his 27th win on Friday, returning champion James Holzhauer picked up $74,400, bringing his total winnings to date to a very cool $2,065,535. Alex Trebek hosts. 7 p.m. ABC
The Bachelorette Actors Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen take eight surprised bachelors to a birthing class. Also, Lukas Graham performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Best Baker in America The seven remaining contestants make floating island desserts, then host Scott Conant asks them to create a flaming bombe Alaska using mango as the featured flavor. Valerie Gordon joins judges Jason Smith and Marcela Valladolid. 9 p.m. Food Network
Chernobyl Valery Legasov and Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina (Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard) consider repurposing lunar rovers in order to remove radioactive debris in this new episode of the docu-drama miniseries. Jessie Buckley, Adam Nagaitis, Sam Troughton and Robert Emms also star. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
The Hot Zone After a lab accident Dr. Nancy Jaax (Julianna Margulies) and her lab partner (Topher Grace) face a possible outbreak of Ebola on U.S. soil in this new six part miniseries premiering with two new episodes and continuing through Wednesday. Robert Sean Leonard, James D’Arcy and Robert Wisdom also star. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Gentleman Jack With Ann Walker’s (Sophie Rundle) mental state in a downward spiral, Lister (Suranne Jones) contemplates traveling to Europe alone and reopens coal mine negotiations with the Rawson brothers (Shaun Dooley, Vincent Franklin) in this new episode of the period drama. 10:05 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Diesel Brothers: Salute to the Troops Servicemen and women are checking in from the field on Memorial Day, and it’s all hands on deck in the garage to finish a six-wheel-drive F550 in time for the big show. 9 a.m. Discovery
Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh This new two-hour special profiles the “Saturday Night Live” star whose over-the-top comedy style earned him many fans. The Wisconsin-born performer struggled with an addictive personality that led to his death at age 33 from opiate and cocaine intoxication. Interviews include John Goodman and Al Franken. 9 p.m. A&E
Meghan and Harry: Baby Fever Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, a baby boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6, 2019. 10:34 p.m. Lifetime
MOVIES
Love in the Sun Despite some nagging reservations, a woman (Emeraude Toubia) becomes engaged, then flies home to Florida to deliver the news to her father. While there, she runs into an old flame (Tom Maden) and soon rediscovers the laid-back delights of her hometown in this 2019 romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith assume the title roles in this new sequel to 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” Charles Shaughnessy also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author David Epstein. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America James Tupper, Adam Scott and Jeffrey Nordling; Will Smith and author Denene Millner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Lyme Disease: Ally Hilfiger; Colleen Wilson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hilary Swank (“I Am Mother”); Yvonne Strahovski. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Allison Williams; James Tupper. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Carly Fiorina. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Indians visit the Boston Red Sox, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the New York Mets visit the Dodgers, 5 p.m. CW, ESPN and SportsNet LA
