What's on TV Tuesday: 'Animal Kingdom' on TNT

Pure A year after Noah’s (Ryan Robbins) departure, Anna (Alex Paxton-Beesley) struggles to support her children in the season premiere of the drama set in a Mennonite community. 7 p.m. WGN America
America’s Got Talent Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough join judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel for a new season of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef: Junior Edition The contestants must create a dish inspired by family in the semifinal of the unscripted competition, 8 p.m. Fox. A highlights episode follows at 9.
The Bold Type When Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) returns to New York, Kat (Aisha Dee) debates whether she’s ready to see her but soon realizes she might not have a choice. Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy and Stephen Conrad Moore also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Hot Zone When different agencies disagree on how to handle the crisis, Dr. Jaax (Julianna Margulies) realizes there are few protocols in place for containing a deadly virus on U.S. soil as the miniseries continues with two new episodes. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) is back on top of the family business, although J (Finn Cole) is scheming to take over the operation himself as this gritty crime drama returns for a new season. Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) joins the cast as a recovering junkie who was close friends with J’s late mother. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Blood & Treasure Danny (Matt Barr) poses as an arms dealer to extract information from a middleman used by terrorist Karim Farouk (Oded Fehr). Sofia Pernas and Mark Gagliardi also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
1969 The gap between the generations grows in the finale of the historical documentary. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline Filmmakers Jezza Neumann and Lauren Mucciolo embedded themselves with the Phoenix Police Department for this 2019 documentary that chronicles how young women are being coerced into prostitution. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Texicanas Mayra and her son explore their “inner artists,” while Luz hosts the other women for a class in concealed handgun safety in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo
Fosse/Verdon Gwen (Michelle Williams) looks ahead to an uncertain future, as Bob (Sam Rockwell) tells his life story in a movie in the finale of this biographical miniseries. 10 p.m. FX
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch their original music to singer John Legend and music producers Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally in this new unscripted season. 10 p.m. NBC
Guardians of the Glades This new documentary series follows snake hunter Dusty “The Wildman” Crum and his team of assistants who are determined to save the Everglades from the Burmese python, which has decimated 90% of some species of mammals and birds since the snakes were introduced by Hurricane Andrew in 1992. 10 p.m. Discovery
The Last O.G. When faced with unforeseen unemployment, Shay (Tiffany Haddish) decides it’s finally time to launch her own fashion line. Tracy Morgan also stars in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Jeff Dunham: Talking Heads This two-hour special takes viewers on the road with the comic ventriloquist. Photos and performance video from Dunham's personal archive are featured. Also, Howie Mandel and Jay Leno are interviewed. 8 p.m. A&E
Jeff Foxworthy: Stand-Up Guy The Georgia-born comic brings his relatable comedy that lets his working-class Southern fan base laugh at itself without feeling insulted to a new special the includes an informal conversation with friends Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy. 10 p.m. A&E
Running With Beto This new documentary focuses on Beto O’Rourke’s unsuccessful attempt to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in the 2016 election. 8 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark; Ron Howard. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Tina Fey; musician Ryan Tedder. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Lamar Odom; Laura Dern; Bryce Dallas Howard (“Rocketman”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. David Basch; Tomorrow x Together performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bryce Dallas Howard (“Rocketman”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Lamar Odom. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Blair Underwood; Rumer Willis; Anne Burrell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ali Wong (“Always Be My Maybe”). Endangered rhinos: Behati Prinsloo discusses. Willa Amai performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live Taron Egerton; Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); the Specials perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the New York Mets visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
