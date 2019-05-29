What's on TV Wednesday: ‘Jane the Virgin’ on the CW

SERIES
The Amazing Race The teams travel to Switzerland, where they free-fall 400 feet into the Gletscherschlucht glacier gorge in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
American Ninja Warrior Zuri Hall joins this unscripted competition as a sideline reporter in the eighth season premiere. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila return as the Los Angeles qualifiers begin. 8 p.m. NBC
My Last Days A woman with multiple aggressive illnesses eventually becomes a candidate for a bone marrow transplant clinical trial. 8 p.m. CW
MasterChef This unscripted cooking competition returns for a new season. Chef Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget Real life Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents discuss their work as this documentary series returns with two new episodes. Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) narrates. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) struggles to balance her time between writing a script for the network and writing a novel in this new episode. Justin Baldoni also stars. 9 p.m. CW
Wahlburgers Alma, Johnny Drama and Phyllis plan a ’50s-themed carhop in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. A&E
The Hot Zone Dr. Jaax (Julianna Margulies) struggles to find out why the virus is behaving different than expected in human victims as the miniseries concludes with two new episodes. Topher Grace, Robert Sean Leonard, Robert Wisdom and Noah Emmerich also star. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
The InBetween In this new summer drama series, a reluctant psychic (Harriet Dyer) has visions that may help her police detective father (Paul Blackthorne) and his new partner (Justin Cornwell) investigate a dark and baffling homicide. 10 p.m. NBC
What We Do in the Shadows Nandor (Kayvan Novak) visits one of his living descendants while a lover from Nadja’s (Natasia Demetriou) past reemerges in the season finale of the vampire comedy. Matt Berry, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch also star. 10 p.m. FX
Archer The Emmy-winning animated sitcom returns for its 10th and final season with a new science-fiction setting on a salvage ship in deep space, where Archer and his motley crew try to outsmart intergalactic pirates and bounty hunters. The voice cast features H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell and Jessica Walter. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX
Happy! Sonny (Christopher Fitzgerald) broadcasts his Easter Eggtacular, while Sax, Amanda and Happy (Christopher Meloni, Medina Senghore and Patton Oswalt) try desperately to rescue Hailey in the season finale. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Light Falls The worlds of theater and physics intersect in this 90-minute production in which noted physicist Brian Greene, who also wrote, joins three actors and uses animations and projections to explore how Albert Einstein developed his general theory of relativity. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Prolo player Nacho Figueras. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Millie Bobby Brown; college loans: Suze Orman; Dave Zinczenko. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. George Lopez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tate Donovan (“Rocketman”); Jake Miller performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View TV host David Letterman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”); Dave Mizejewski brings animals; Ask Wendy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein and Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”); author Paul Stanley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thomas Middleditch; 2 Chainz and Amerie perform; guest host Wanda Sykes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Chicago Cubs visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the New York Mets, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
MLS Soccer L.A. Galaxy visits the Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet LA
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 26 - June 1, 2019, in PDF format