What’s on TV Friday: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC

Deadwood: The Movie More than a decade after HBO canceled this Emmy-winning Western series, most of its principal characters return in this new two-hour movie, which picks up the action as the townspeople prepare to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Among the returning stars are Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane) and Paula Malcomson (Trixie). 8 p.m. HBO