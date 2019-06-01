What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Wedding at Graceland’ on Hallmark

SERIES
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet A dog is lost during a windstorm and Dr. Baier treats a small bird that has a big personality in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Trading Spaces The winner of last week’s competition joins designer Frank Bielec’s crew as this new episode of the unscripted series embraces some truly organic designs. Paige Davis hosts. 8 p.m. TLC
The Son In 1852, Young Eli (Jacob Lofland) must protect Ingrid (Kathryn Prescott) in this new episode of the generation-leaping Western series. Also, in 1916, a new attack from Standard Oil forces the McCullough family to come together. Pierce Brosnan, Henry Garrett, Sydney Lucas and Paola Nuñez also star. 9 p.m. AMC
Dodo Heroes Sam Brittain and Melanie Croce run Seal Rescue Ireland and, with a crew of devoted volunteers, do everything they can to save and rehabilitate orphaned and injured seals and return them to the wild in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
MOVIES
Bad Times at the El Royale Set in 1969, this 2018 thriller from writer-producer-director Drew Goddard follows seven shady strangers who converge at a hotel on the California-Nevada border. Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm and Chris Hemsworth star. 8 p.m. HBO
Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta This 2019 adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” stars Jackée Harry as Mrs. Bennet, who writes self-help guides to finding the perfect husband, despite the fact all her daughters are single. Victoria Rowell, Tiffany Hines and Juan Antonio also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Girl in the Spider’s Web Claire Foy (“The Crown”) takes over the role of vigilante hacker Lisbeth Salander in Fede Alvarez’s 2018 adaptation of David Lagercrantz’s novel of the same title, using characters created by Stieg Larsson. Beau Gadsdon also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
Wedding at Graceland Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown reprise their roles from 2018’s “Christmas at Graceland” in this new romance, which finds childhood friends ready for marriage. They want to tie the knot at Graceland’s chapel, which has a yearlong waiting list — but a date opens up and they have three weeks to put together an elaborate event. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Wildlife Paul Dano made his directorial debut with this critically praised 2018 drama that he and Zoe Kazan adapted from a 1990 Richard Ford novel. The story, set in 1960s Montana, revolves around the marriage of Jeanette and Jerry Brinson (Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal), which turns strained after he loses his job as a golf pro. Ed Oxenbould also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
Monster Island Mark Atkins, a veteran of the monster shark genre, wrote and directed this low-budget 2019 thriller that opens as a giant beast goes on a destructive tear that humans seem helpless to stop. As more such creatures appear, the world’s fate rests with a specialist (Margot Wood) in monster lore. Adrian Bouchet and Eric Roberts co-star. 9 p.m. Syfy
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper The border; immigration: Acting Sec. of Homeland Security: Kevin McAleenan. The Mueller report; the Democratic party; tariffs: Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Panel: Former Mayor Andrew Gillum (D-Tallahassee, Fla.); Diane Black; Joe Lockhart; Mia Love. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning A World War II transport plane; the Jonas Brothers; the bail system; Mindy Kaling; George Will. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS EU elections; Brexit; President Trump’s state visit: Anne Applebaum, the Washington Post; Bernard-Henri Lévy; Beppe Severgnini. Tiananmen Square at 30 years: Nicholas Kristof, the New York Times; Jiayang Fan, the New Yorker. Genetic revolution: Jamie Metzl. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Panel: Jan Crawford; Jamal Simmons, Hill.TV; Susan Page, USA Today; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Panel: Hugh Hewitt; Carol Lee; Jon Meacham; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.). Panel: Karl Rove; Donna Edwards; Jason Chaffetz; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Coverage of Mueller’s on-camera statement; skepticism about Michael Wolff's new book; defending a white supremacist: Elaina Plott, the Atlantic; Noah Shachtman, the Daily Beast; Sarah Ellison, the Washington Post. The new season of “The Handmaid's Tale”; the real-world fight for women's rights: Ann Dowd and executive producer Warren Littlefield (“The Handmaid's Tale”). Pentagon briefings: Barbara Starr. Photographer documents “forgotten” Americans: Author Chris Arnade (“Dignity: Seeking Respect in Back Row America”). Coverage of climate change: Bill Nye.(N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Gillian Turner; Richard Fowler; Alan Dershowitz; Mara Liasson, NPR; Peter Baker, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Jerome Powell; the Golden State Warriors; Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 4 p.m. Fox; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. CW and SportsNet LA
2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 3: The Boston Bruins visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP
MLS Soccer LAFC visits the Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 2 - 8, 2019, in PDF format