What's on TV Wednesday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform

2019 CMT Music Awards Little Big Town hosts this year’s edition of an awards show for which fans select the winners via online voting. Singer-songwriter Maren Morris leads the nominees, and Carrie Underwood — the most-honored artist in the history of these awards — is scheduled to perform, as are Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Sheryl Crow, Morris and others. 8 p.m. CMT, Logo, MTV, Paramount and TV Land