What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Queen of the South’ on USA

iZombie While investigating the death of a matchmaker, Liv (Rose McIver) is determined to find the perfect match for Major (Robert Buckley). Malcolm Goodwin, David Anders and Bryce Hodgson also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Paradise Hotel The winning couple will walk away with the grand prize in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
In the Dark Murphy and Jess (Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham) go through similar situations but handle them very differently. Morgan Krantz also stars. 9 p.m. CW
Project Runway Nina Garcia meets the contestants at the Elle magazine offices, where they are given the surprise task of creating an 11th look. The three top designers proceed to the finals. 9 p.m. Bravo
Christina on the Coast A couple in Tustin started work on cosmetic changes to their new home but put the kitchen on hold when their daughter was born. 9 p.m. HGTV
Mountain Men With winter coming, Morgan and Margaret fly north to track the caribou migration and secure meat for the season as this unscripted series opens its eighth season. 9 p.m. History
Wife Swap A mother of five who runs her house like a boot camp swaps lives with a free-spirited farm wife who lets her children run rampant in the season finale. 9 p.m. Paramount
Life in Pieces Heather and Tim (Betsy Brandt, Dan Bakkedahl) try not to freak out when they receive an emergency text from Samantha (Holly J. Barrett) to pick her up in the middle of the night. James Brolin, Zoe Lister-Jones and Colin Hanks also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Unspouse My House A newly divorced mother of two in Aliso Viejo needs help clearing out the reminders of her past relationship. Designer Orlando Soria helps revamp her kitchen and living room as well as her ex’s old garage. 9:30 p.m. HGTV
Elementary Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) takes extreme measures to legally reenter the U.S. as Watson (Lucy Liu) helps Bell (Jon Michael Hill) investigate a murder at a storage facility that hides valuables from customs agents on behalf of wealthy clients. 10 p.m. CBS
Lip Sync Battle Nico Tortorella (“Younger”) squares off against costar Molly Bernard in this new episode. 10 p.m. Paramount
The Name of the Rose William and Adso (John Turturro, Damian Hardung) learn about Remigio’s (Fabrizio Bentivoglio) past in this new episode. 10 p.m. Sundance
Queen of the South Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) seeks to expand her empire toward the East Coast by heading to New Orleans in the season premiere of the crime drama. Bailey Chase (“Longmire”) and David Andrews (“Shooter”) join the cast. 10 p.m. USA
Alone Ten new participants vie for a shot at half a million dollars as this survivalist competition opens a new season in a remote part of northern Canada, on the edge of the Arctic Circle. 10:03 p.m. History
Ms. T’s Music Factory This new unscripted series revolves a music boot camp for talented children. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
The Cold Blue For this 2018 documentary, filmmaker Erik Nelson took excerpts from hours of color footage director William Wyler shot for his own 1944 documentary “The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress.” Surviving members of the Eighth Air Force share vivid recollections of their combat experiences. 8 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning James Corden; coverage of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mindy Kaling; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mj Rodriguez; Jennifer Lawrence; Michael Fassbender; James McAvoy; Suzi Rapp. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Josh Elliott; Todrick Hall performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Williams (“T.O.T.S.”); Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”); the winner of “MasterChef Junior.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View RuPaul. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Drew Barrymore; design expert Mikel Welch. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Zachary Quinto; Jameela Jamil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Krista Allen. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet; Dan Levy; P!nk; Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah James Corden. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Dana Carvey. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; Seth Green. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline World War II veterans travel back to Normandy. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
WNBA Basketball The Sparks visit the Connecticut Sun, 4 p.m. SportsNet
2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBC
College Track and Field NCAA Men's & Women’s Outdoor Championships: Semifinals. From Austin, Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN2
