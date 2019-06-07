Advertisement

What's on TV Friday: 'Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas' on HBO

Jun 06, 2019 | 8:00 PM
The season finale of "Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas" on HBO. (Zach Dilgard / HBO)

SERIES

Whistleblower A former killer whale trainer tells how he grew to believe that the forced captivity of the whales resulted in a host of physical and behavioral issues in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in the season premiere include Dan Sperry, Joshua Jay, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Greg Frewin. 8 p.m. CW

Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The first of two new installments of the documentary series looks at a bird that sings without using its voice and reveals how an octopus can escape from his aquarium. The second episode examines an eerie glow in the sea that brings killer whales together. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet

BattleBots Sixty-seven combat robots are in for a new season of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. Discovery

The Big Stage Elizabeth Stanton (“This Just In”) and James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) host this new non-competitive series, a throwback to classic talent shows, with a variety of acts performing. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri kicks off this new episode with a family trip to an eatery in Jamaica. 9 p.m. Food Network

Warrior Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) rejects his warrior roots and retreats into the underbelly of the Chinese working class in the season finale of the martial arts-themed period drama. Kieran Bew, Dustin Nguyen and Dianne Doan also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas The documentary series ends its second season. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Wango Tango This new special presents highlights from a June 1 concert hosted by Ryan Seacrest at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Featured artists include Jonas Brothers, Halsey and 5 Seconds of Summer. 8 and 9:30 p.m. Freeform

MOVIES

Game Night John Francis Daley (“Bones”) co-directed this 2018 comedy about friends whose regular game night goes off the rails when one in their group gets kidnapped by apparent burglars. Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Michael C. Hall and Lamorne Morris. star. 8:15 p.m. Cinemax

XY Chelsea Tim Travers Hawkins’ 2019 documentary provides a unique and intimate portrait of whistle blower and trans woman Chelsea Manning, who was court-martialed as a U.S. Army soldier and, in 2013, convicted for disclosing to WikiLeaks hundreds of thousands of classified or highly sensitive military and diplomatic documents. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The Jonas Brothers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Alessia Cara performs; actor Alec Baldwin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Blair Underwood (“When They See Us”); Hank Plante; Brooke White performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kiefer Sutherland (“Designated Survivor”); Ellie Kemper (“The Secret Life of Pets 2”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mindy Kaling; Jeff Ross; hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Julianne Moore; gun safety advocate Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton; Niecy Nash; chef Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Ron Howard; Diana-Maria Riva guest co-hosts; Jessie Godderz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Transgender rights activist Janet Mock (“Pose”); Jaden and Willow Smith perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week The U.S. and Mexico border negotiations; tariffs; U.S. Britain post-Brexit trade; trade talks with China: Mark Landler, the New York Times; Vivian Salama, Anna Palmer, Politico; Joshua Green, Bloomberg. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx (“Beat Shazam”). (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Real Time With Bill Maher Presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang (D); author Bret Easton Ellis; Charles Blow; Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine); national security analyst Clint Watts. (N) 10 and 11:35 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Patricia Arquette; Rep. Katie Hill (D-Agua Dulce); Ana Kasparian, the Young Turks; John Thomas: gay fights activist Carson Jones. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elisabeth Moss; Matt Bomer; Steven Rogers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Costner; Tim Robinson; the Lumineers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KOCE, KLCS

SPORTS

College Baseball NCAA Tournament: East Carolina versus Louisville, 9 a.m. ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma State versus Texas Tech, NoonESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Duke versus Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Michigan versus UCLA, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France versus Korea Republic, Noon FS1

College Track and Field NCAA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Championships, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

2019 NBA Finals Game 4: The Toronto Raptors visit the Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m. ABC

