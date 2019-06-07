What's on TV Friday: 'Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas' on HBO

SERIES
Whistleblower A former killer whale trainer tells how he grew to believe that the forced captivity of the whales resulted in a host of physical and behavioral issues in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in the season premiere include Dan Sperry, Joshua Jay, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Greg Frewin. 8 p.m. CW
Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The first of two new installments of the documentary series looks at a bird that sings without using its voice and reveals how an octopus can escape from his aquarium. The second episode examines an eerie glow in the sea that brings killer whales together. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet
BattleBots Sixty-seven combat robots are in for a new season of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. Discovery
The Big Stage Elizabeth Stanton (“This Just In”) and James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) host this new non-competitive series, a throwback to classic talent shows, with a variety of acts performing. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri kicks off this new episode with a family trip to an eatery in Jamaica. 9 p.m. Food Network
Warrior Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) rejects his warrior roots and retreats into the underbelly of the Chinese working class in the season finale of the martial arts-themed period drama. Kieran Bew, Dustin Nguyen and Dianne Doan also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas The documentary series ends its second season. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Wango Tango This new special presents highlights from a June 1 concert hosted by Ryan Seacrest at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Featured artists include Jonas Brothers, Halsey and 5 Seconds of Summer. 8 and 9:30 p.m. Freeform
MOVIES
Game Night John Francis Daley (“Bones”) co-directed this 2018 comedy about friends whose regular game night goes off the rails when one in their group gets kidnapped by apparent burglars. Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Kyle Chandler, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Michael C. Hall and Lamorne Morris. star. 8:15 p.m. Cinemax
XY Chelsea Tim Travers Hawkins’ 2019 documentary provides a unique and intimate portrait of whistle blower and trans woman Chelsea Manning, who was court-martialed as a U.S. Army soldier and, in 2013, convicted for disclosing to WikiLeaks hundreds of thousands of classified or highly sensitive military and diplomatic documents. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The Jonas Brothers perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Alessia Cara performs; actor Alec Baldwin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Blair Underwood (“When They See Us”); Hank Plante; Brooke White performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kiefer Sutherland (“Designated Survivor”); Ellie Kemper (“The Secret Life of Pets 2”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mindy Kaling; Jeff Ross; hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Julianne Moore; gun safety advocate Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton; Niecy Nash; chef Geoffrey Zakarian. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Ron Howard; Diana-Maria Riva guest co-hosts; Jessie Godderz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Transgender rights activist Janet Mock (“Pose”); Jaden and Willow Smith perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week The U.S. and Mexico border negotiations; tariffs; U.S. Britain post-Brexit trade; trade talks with China: Mark Landler, the New York Times; Vivian Salama, Anna Palmer, Politico; Joshua Green, Bloomberg. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx (“Beat Shazam”). (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Real Time With Bill Maher Presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang (D); author Bret Easton Ellis; Charles Blow; Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine); national security analyst Clint Watts. (N) 10 and 11:35 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Patricia Arquette; Rep. Katie Hill (D-Agua Dulce); Ana Kasparian, the Young Turks; John Thomas: gay fights activist Carson Jones. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elisabeth Moss; Matt Bomer; Steven Rogers. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Costner; Tim Robinson; the Lumineers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KOCE, KLCS
SPORTS
College Baseball NCAA Tournament: East Carolina versus Louisville, 9 a.m. ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma State versus Texas Tech, NoonESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Duke versus Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Michigan versus UCLA, 6 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France versus Korea Republic, Noon FS1
College Track and Field NCAA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Championships, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
2019 NBA Finals Game 4: The Toronto Raptors visit the Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m. ABC
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 2 - 8, 2019, in PDF format