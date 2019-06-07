What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday: Talk shows and ‘Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine’ on Lifetime

SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode joins Chef Vartan Abgaryan of Yours Truly for avocado hummus and Nashville hot shrimp. Next, it’s empanadas for breakfast. Also, a visit to Mark Kriskis favorite New York-style pizza joint in L.A. 8 p.m. CW
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet In this new episode, Mel and her daughter rescue a baby squirrel, and Dr. Jeff and Dr. Petra team up to save a cat hit by a car. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Trading Spaces Designer Mikel Welch joins the crew for the season finale of the home decorating series. Paige Davis hosts. 8 p.m. TLC
The Son The Comanches go to war in 1852. In 1916, the McCulloughs’ fight with Standard Oil reaches a breaking point. 9 p.m. AMC
The Jungle Book Director Jon Favreau uses a combination of live action and CGI visual effects to re-tell Rudyard Kipling’s story about an orphaned boy (Neel Sethi) who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, accompanied by animal mentors (and adversaries) in this 2016 blockbuster. The voice cast includes Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley and Idris Elba. 7 p.m. Freeform
All Eyez on Me Demetrius Shipp Jr., whose father collaborated on music videos with rapper Tupac Shakur, stars as the ill-fated performer in this 2017 biopic directed by Benny Boom, which takes its title from Shakur’s fourth studio album released in 1996. Lauren Cohan and Danai Gurira, (both from “The Walking Dead”) costar, along with Hill Harper and Kat Graham. 8 p.m. BET
A Star Is Born A hard-drinking country music star (Bradley Cooper) discovers, and falls in love with, a struggling but talented singer-songwriter (Lady Gaga) in this 2018 musical remake. 8 p.m. HBO
Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine Adapted from a best-selling novel, this new drama follows Valentine Roncalli (Kelen Coleman) as she tries to save her family’s Greenwich Village wedding shoe store that was founded by her grandmother (Jacqueline Bisset) and now faces ruin. Paolo Bernardini also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 Annalise (Cindy Busby) hopes to impress potential investors in her wedding planning business with the nuptials she is coordinating at Mick and Olivia’s (Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett) inn. She’s dismayed to discover the best man is her old flame Brad (Tyler Hynes), who left her broken-hearted years ago, in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Mile 22 Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich star in Peter Berg’s 2018 espionage action thriller about an elite CIA task force made up of paramilitary officers dispatched to escort an important asset — a police officer (Iko Uwais) with urgent intel about a highly radioactive substance — across 22 dangerous miles to a designated extraction point. Lauren Cohan also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union 2020 election: Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Scott Jennings; Jennifer Psaki; Bill Kristol; Aisha Moodie-Mills. Dana Bash anchors. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Gloria Gaynor; Kevin Bacon (“City on a Hill”). D-Day: David Eisenhower, grandson of President Dwight D. Eisenhower; Andrew Rannells; Jim Acosta, CNN. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.); Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.). Panel: Jason Riley; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Josh Holmes; Neera Tanden. Bret Baier anchors. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Mexico and the U.S.: Author Jorge Castañeda; Shannon O’Neil. The Trump Middle East Peace Plan: Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian rights leader; Dan Senor. Iran and the U.S.: Dina Esfandiary, the Century Foundation. Research yields discoveries about D-Day, the victory of the Allies, and the post-war world order: Author Nigel Hamilton (“War and Peace: FDR’s Final Odyssey: D-Day to Yalta”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Presidential candidate Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.). Panel: Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Mark Landler, the New York Times; Kelsey Snell, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Journalism in the Trump era: Jim Acosta. House anti-trust probe of Big Tech: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.); Sally Hubbard, Open Markets Institute; David Chavern, News Media Alliance; Kevin Riley, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Raid of Australian journalist draws international criticism; Laura Ingraham’s interview with President Trump: S.E. Cupp; Irin Carmon, New York Magazine; Bill Carter. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Dana Perino; Beverly Hallberg; Clarence Page; Buck Sexton; Jessica Tarlov; Brett Larson. Guy Benson hosts. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
Meet the Press 3 p.m. MSNBC
60 Minutes China’s dominance in the rare Earth metals industry creates potential leverage in the trade war. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
2019 French Open Tennis Women’s final, 6 a.m. NBC
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany versus China, 6 a.m. FS1; Spain versus South Africa, 9 a.m. Fox; Norway versus Nigeria, Noon Fox; Australia versus Italy, 4 a.m. FS1
College Baseball NCAA Tournament: Mississippi versus Arkansas, 9 a.m. ESPN; Auburn versus North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Florida State versus LSU, Noon ESPN; Stanford versus Mississippi State, Noon ESPN2; UCLA versus Michigan, 6 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA Basketball The Minnesota Lynx versus the Sparks, (12:30 p.m. ABC
151st Belmont Stakes From Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. 1 p.m. NBC
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Cleveland Indians, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 4 p.m. Fox; the Angels host the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
College Track and Field NCAA Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Championships, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
