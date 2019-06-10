What’s on TV Monday: ‘Good Witch’ on Hallmark

SERIES
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader John Cena hosts this revamped version the popular quiz show. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Good Witch On his wedding day, Sam (James Denton) gets help from Grace (Bailee Madison) in finding the special “Forever Tree.” Sarah Power and Catherine Bell also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Code A crucial witness refuses to testify in an investigation by Harper and Abe (Phillipa Soo, Luke Mitchell) into alleged misconduct by a Marine recruiter. Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh and Dana Delany also star. 9 p.m. CBS
So You Think You Can Dance Auditions continue in Los Angeles. 9 p.m. Fox
Best Baker in America In this new episode, the bakers create mini-desserts around a “Toy Story” theme that would be fitting for a movie premiere party. Pastry chef Shinmin Li joins the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Gentleman Jack Lister (Suranne Jone) finds acceptance and appreciation in Danish high society when difficult news arrives from Shibden and she must decide whether to stay in Europe or go back home in the season finale. Sophie Rundle, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones, Rosie Cavaliero and Ben Hunter also star. 10 p.m. HBO
Kate Plus Date This new unscripted series follows Kate Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8,” “Kate Plus 8”), who, after more than a decade of being single, is ready to begin dating with help from her matchmaking twin daughters Mady and Cara. 10 p.m. TLC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Carla Gugino (“Jett”); Billy Porter (“Pose”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Regina Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk Ralph Macchio; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mario López (“Extra”); Kevin Nealon; Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Shopping for salmon; genetically engineered salmon; Shari Salata; Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Sandler. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shailene Woodley; Brian Tyree Henry; the National performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samuel L. Jackson; former Sec. of Defense Ash Carter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Hamill; Bradley Whitford; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Steve Buscemi; Zosia Mamet; Noah Kahan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Argentina versus Japan, 9 a.m. FS1; Canada versus Cameroon, Noon FS1
College Baseball NCAA Tournament: Auburn versus North Carolina, 10 a.m. ESPN2; Mississippi versus Arkansas, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford versus Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Florida State versus LSU, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; SportsNet LA
2019 NBA Finals Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. ABC
