What's on TV Wednesday: 'Krypton' on Syfy

By
Jun 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Georgina Campbell and Colin Salmon in the season premiere of the superhero adventure series "Krypton" on Syfy. (Steffan Hill / Syfy)

SERIES

The Amazing Race Teams take a bumpy ride in Split, Croatia, and try not to get tongue twisted reciting poetry in motion in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

MasterChef The top 20 chefs compete in a culinary boot camp and face the first Mystery Box Challenge of the season. 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish To help hide her true feelings, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) recruits her brother (Marcus Scribner) to be her wingman for a fun night out. Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa and Emily Arlook also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) convinces Petra (Yael Grobglas) to go out after she learns that Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is dating in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Card Sharks The classic game show gets a modern reboot. 9 p.m. ABC

First Responders Live “Law & Order” producer Dick Wolf returns to Fox with this new unscripted series that promises viewers a raw, in-depth look at heroic American firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and other first responders. Josh Elliott hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

Queen Sugar The family continues the fight to save its farm and preserve the father’s legacy as this turbulent drama returns for a new season. In the premiere Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains at odds with the Landry clan while trying to safeguard Micah’s (Nicholas Ashe) future. Also, Nova (Rutina Wesley) embarks on a book tour to promote her memoirs. Kofi Siriboe also stars. 9 p.m. OWN

Homestead Rescue A homestead is in serious danger from a California wildfire in the season premiere of the unscripted series.10 p.m. Discovery

Krypton The second season this superhero adventure resumes the action against the backdrop of a changed Kandor, where both its future and freedom are jeopardized by the ambitious plans of Gen. Zod (Colin Salmon), who yearns to conquer the universe. Cameron Cuffe also stars. 10 p.m. Syfy and USA

Younger Kelsey (Hilary Duff) embraces her new role as publisher at Millennial Print as this romantic comedy returns for a sixth season. Sutton Foster, Peter Hermann, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shore and Nico Tortorella also star. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now The former talk-show host discusses the Netflix series, “When They See Us,” which dramatizes the case of the Central Park Five. 10 p.m. OWN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler; Mark Ronson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. KTTV’s 70th anniversary; Women’s World Cup soccer. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Selena Gomez (“The Dead Don’t Die”); Tessa Thompson (“Men in Black: International”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Shalim Ortiz; Darius, Cyrus, Lucas and Marcus Dobre; Rachel Lindsay and Evan Bass. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Hilary Duff; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve A golden retriever saves a woman from a snake attack. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”); John Mayer; guest host Jason Sudeikis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

RuPaul Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Jack Osbourne (“Portals to Hell”). (N) 8 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tessa Thompson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Louie Anderson; Matt Braunger. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Hemsworth; Jonas Brothers talk and perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke; Billy Porter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE, KVCR

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tiffany Haddish; Don Cheadle; Keane performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Linda Cardellini; author Ocean Vuong. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Nigeria versus Korea Republic, 6 a.m. FS1; Germany versus Spain, 9 a.m. Fox; France versus Norway, Noon Fox

2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBC

Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

