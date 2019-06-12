What's on TV Wednesday: 'Krypton' on Syfy

Queen Sugar The family continues the fight to save its farm and preserve the father’s legacy as this turbulent drama returns for a new season. In the premiere Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains at odds with the Landry clan while trying to safeguard Micah’s (Nicholas Ashe) future. Also, Nova (Rutina Wesley) embarks on a book tour to promote her memoirs. Kofi Siriboe also stars. 9 p.m. OWN