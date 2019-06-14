What's on TV Friday: 'Jett' on Cinemax

SERIES
Whistleblower Workers expose a dangerous scam involving inexperienced midwives overseeing high-risk pregnancies and another scheme involving kickbacks at a mortuary. 8 p.m. CBS
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Lou Diamond Phillips directed this new episode which involves a rare double-hostage situation. Sarge (Clark Gregg) has May (Ming-Na Wen), while Daisy, Enoch and Simmons (Chloe Bennet, Joel Stoffer, Elizabeth Henstridge) are also held captive. As a consequence, there are two planets that need saving. Iain De Caestecker also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri finds an authentic British Pub in Wilmington, Del., in this new episode of the traveling culinary show. 9 p.m. Food Network
American Masters The new documentary “Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life” profiles a playwright who has enjoyed success both as a solo writer and a frequent collaborator with the musical team of John Kander and Fred Ebb. Rita Moreno, Chita Rivera, Nathan Lane and F. Murray Abraham are featured. 9:30 p.m. KOCE
Just Roll With It “Walk the Prank” series creators Adam Small and Trevor Moore came up with this ambitious new project in which a conventional family sitcom gets an improv-comedy twist that allows members of the studio audience to vote on the story direction in key scenes. The cast includes Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman. 9:35 p.m. Disney
Jett Created, written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez (“Gothika”), this new drama stars Carla Gugino as an accomplished thief fresh out of prison and hoping to go straight but is forced by a crime boss (Giancarlo Esposito) to steal a ring from an Eastern European gangster (Greg Bryk). 10 p.m. Cinemax
Savage Builds In the premiere of this new series. former “Mythbusters” host Adam Savage works with Richard Browning, the inventor of the Gravity Jet Suit, to get a suit inspired by “Iron Man” flightworthy. 10:03 p.m. Discovery
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City Comics Kevin Hart, Joey Wells and Harry Ratchford pick promising new stand-up comedians from eight cities as this interview/performance series returns for a new season with two new episodes. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Los Espookys Former “Saturday Night Live” and “Portlandia” star Fred Armisen co-created this offbeat new primarily Spanish-language comedy series starring Bernardo Velasco as a horror enthusiast who forms a service group that delivers horror where it’s needed. In the premiere, they orchestrate an exorcism to boost a priest’s profile. 11 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
16 Shots In his new documentary, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rick Rowley (“Dirty Wars”) examines the 2014 shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer and documents the cover-up that ensued after journalists and activists challenged the official police declaration that the shooting was justified. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Madonna. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ellie Goulding performs; Kevin Bacon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Grae Drake (“Ms. Moviefone”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bill Pullman (“The Sinner”); Debi Mazar; author Kate Gilman Williams; Robin Givens. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Emeril Lagasse. (N) 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Kevin Bacon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Todd, Savannah and Chase Chrisley. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Jennifer Aniston; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”); Jake Gyllenhaal; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week President Trump’s comments that he would accept information from foreign governments to help his 2020 election; Congressional investigations and the impeachment debate: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Eamon Javers, CNBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
RuPaul Loni Love; Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”). (N) 8 p.m. KCOP
Real Time With Bill Maher Columnist George Will; Martin Short; former Gov. Eliot Spitzer (D-N.Y.); Charlie Sykes; Bari Weiss. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:20 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Millie Bobby Brown; Finn Wolfhard; Gaten Matarazzo; Caleb McLaughlin; Noah Schnapp; Sadie Sink. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Aubrey Plaza; Dan Abrams. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KOCE and KLCS
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Japan versus Scotland, 6 a.m. FS1; Jamaica versus Italy, 9 a.m. Fox; England versus Argentina, Noon Fox
2019 U.S. Open Golf Championship Second Round: 9:30 a.m. FS1; 4:30 p.m. Fox
Baseball The Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
