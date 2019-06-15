What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘All That’ on Nickleodeon

SERIES
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Amy helps a dog who was injured chasing a coyote while the team tries to find the owners of another dog rescued on the highway in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
All That The Jonas Brothers perform as this comedy variety show geared to young audiences is rebooted. Cast members include Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen. Former cast member Kel Mitchell appears and is an executive producer. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Son In 1852, Young Eli’s (Jacob Lofland) band of Comanches are forced to survive on their own. In 1916, the family searches for Maria (Paola Nuñez). Sydney Lucas also stars. 9 p.m. AMC
The Hate U Give George Tillman’s 2018 adaptation of Angie Thomas’ novel stars Amandla Stenberg as an African American teenager who lives in a black neighborhood and attends an elite, mostly white, private school, and sees her best friend fatally shot by a white cop. Regina Hall also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
Tempting Fate Adapted from a bestselling novel by Jane Green, this 2019 drama stars Alyssa Milano (“Charmed”) as a happily married mother of two whose life with her devoted husband is upended when she meets a handsome younger man who ignites a passion inside her. Steve Kazee and Zane Holtz also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Front Runner Hugh Jackman stars as U.S. politician Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s 2018 political drama chronicling Hart’s unsuccessful 1988 presidential bid. Vera Farmiga also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
Love, Take Two A TV executive (Heather Hemmens) returns to her hometown to film an episode of her wedding reality show, where she meets her former college sweetheart (Cornelius Smith Jr.), who’s about to get married to someone else in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Politics: Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Presidential election: Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). Panel: Amanda Carpenter; Jennifer Granholm; Rick Santorum; Karen Finney.(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning The history of Father's Day; “Minecraft”; Tim Allen; Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Former host Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”). Panel: Rich Lowry, National Review; Donna Brazile; Guy Benson; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. FNC, 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Advice for the Democratic presidential candidates; tensions between the U.S. and Iran; impeachment: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Hong Kong protests: Singer, actress and activist Denise Ho, Cantopop. North Korea: Author Anna Fifield, (“The Great Successor: The Divinely Perfect Destiny of Brilliant Comrade Kim Jong Un”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Polling: Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Amy Walter, Cook Political Report; Leslie Sanchez, CBS; Antjuan Seawright. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Presidential Candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Panel: Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Mark Leibovich, New York Times Magazine; Danielle Pletka; George Will. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos President Donald Trump. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Panel: Rick Klein; Chris Christie; Stefanie Brown James; Julie Pace, Associated Press.(N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter The White House press office: Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post; Max Boot, the Washington Post; Samantha Vinograd. Democratic primary debate: Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. TV news: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Richard Fowler; Anthony Scaramucci; Katherine (Kat) Timpf; Charlie Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes A treatment for PTSD; addiction counselors are sent along on drug raids; “Game of Thrones.” (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
60 Minutes Opera star Ryan Speedo Green; photographer Joel Sartore; music director Jaap van Zweden. (N) 8 p.m. KCBS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup The Netherlands versus Cameroon, 6 a.m. FS1
2019 U.S. Open Golf Championship Third Round (10 hours), 9 a.m. Fox
Baseball The Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 10 a.m. Fox Sports Net; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Washington Nationals, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m. CW and SportsNet LA
WNBA Basketball The Sparks host New York Liberty, 7 p.m. SportsNet
