What's on TV Tuesday: ‘The Detour’ on TBS

SERIES
Pure Anna’s (Alex Paxton-Beesley) attempt to cover her criminal tracks prompts an unexpected offer of marriage. Ryan Robbins, Dylan Everett and Victor Gomez also star in this new episode. 7 p.m. WGN America
America’s Got Talent Auditions continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) is forced to decide what in her life is worth fighting for as the outcome of the Jamal Thompson case is decided in the season premiere of the spinoff drama. Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Daisy Eagan, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Expedition Unknown Adventurer Josh Gates joins the hunt for Myanmar’s legendary Dhammazedi Bell. He also travels to the remote jungles of Cambodia in search of a mystical relic from the Khmer Empire in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Travel
The 100 Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) past is catching up with her. Bob Morley also stars in this new episode of the dystopian drama. 9 p.m. CW
Animal Kingdom The boys (Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary and Finn Cole) are concerned with Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) behavior. 9 p.m. TNT
Blood & Treasure Danny and Lexi (Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas) pursue a clue that leads them into the mountains of Spain, where they search for a lost train car that may have been transporting the sarcophagus of Cleopatra at the time of its disappearance. James Callis also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Drunk History Doug Jones narrates the saga of Larry Walters (Colin Hanks), who soared into the sky via balloons tied to an outdoor chair. Then, Jennie Pierson tells a story that involves the battle between a mother (Sara Rue) and a courtroom prosecutor (Taran Killam) over an exhumation. Steve Agee also appears in the season premiere of the tipsy comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Pose Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) launches a business venture with unexpected results in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
Ambitions Atlanta is the backdrop for this new family drama revolving around the rivalry between lawyers Stephanie Lancaster (Robin Givens) and Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins), best friends in college, but now adversaries. Brian White, Kendrick Cross and Brely Evans costar. 10 p.m. OWN
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to the Jonas Brothers, who are looking for their next hit in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
The Detour The first three seasons of this quirky sitcom have followed Nate Parker (Jason Jones) and his family on the lam from various authorities, but this season, premiering tonight, their teenage daughter (Ashley Gerasimovich) has run away and the family searches for her. Natalie Zea and Liam Carroll also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
The Lavender Scare Glenn Close narrates this compelling new documentary that chronicles the relatively little known story of a campaign by the U.S. government to identify and fire workers suspected of being gay. The crusade started in 1953, when President Eisenhower declared gay men and lesbians a threat to national security. With Cynthia Nixon, Zachary Quinto, David Hyde Pierce and T.R. Knight. 9 p.m. KOCE
Wig Filmmaker Chris Moukarbel documents Wigstock, an annual drag festival that signaled the end of summer for New York’s gay community for nearly 20 years. 10 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Neil Irwin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Seth Meyers; Elizabeth Heiskell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Keegan-Michael Key; Ayesha Curry; Ally Brooke performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein; Alex Ferrer (“Judge Alex”); sports analyst Christie Rampone. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Shania Twain; Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Willie Nelson; Dax Shepard. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Ayesha Curry; Rachel Lindsay. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Rocky Carroll. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
RuPaul Billy Eichner (“Billy on the Street”); Hannah Brown. (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; 8 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tom Perez, DNC. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Willie Nelson performs; Adam DeVine. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Matthews; Jessie Buckley talks and performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Joel McHale; Betty Gilpin; Santana performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily James; Millie Bobby Brown; Little Mix performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Eva Longoria; Jacki Weaver; Michael Torpey; Jessica Burdeaux performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Italy versus Brazil, noon FS1
Baseball The Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
WNBA Basketball The Sparks host the Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
