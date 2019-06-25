What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Blood & Treasure’ on CBS

SERIES
Pure Anna (Alex Paxton-Beesley) makes a desperate attempt to guarantee Tina’s (Jessica Clement) safe passage back to the colony in this new episode. 7 p.m. WGN America
Big Brother Host Julie Chen Moonves hosts a new season of the unscripted series premiering tonight and Wednesday. 8 p.m. CBS
Good Trouble Mariana’s (Cierra Ramirez) new relationship leads to issues at work, while Callie (Maia Mitchell) makes decisions that are bound to disrupt both her career and romantic life in this new episode of the spinoff drama. 8 p.m. Freeform
The 100 Octavia and Diyoza (Marie Avgeropoulos, Ivana Milicevic) make their way to the mysterious anomaly in search of the Old Man in this new episode of the dystopian science-fiction series. Richard Harmon and Luisa d’Oliveira also star. 9 p.m. CW
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The morning after their drunken tirade, Lisa Rinna encourages Kyle and Teddi to do damage control in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Bravo
Chopped Junior Four young cooks try to impress the judges — including guest judge Jessica Alba — with appetizers that include beef tongue in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Food Network
Animal Kingdom Pope (Shawn Hatosy) learns details about where Smurf (Ellen Barkin) has been, and the revelation puts Angela’s (Emily Deschanel) position in the house in jeopardy in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT
Blood & Treasure With both law enforcement and enemies hot on their trail in Casablanca, Danny and Lexi (Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas) must improvise to stay alive and out of jail. James Callis also stars in this new episode of the action adventure. 10 p.m. CBS
Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Meghan Trainor in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Drunk History In this new episode, inebriated celebrities try to tell the stories of when Lead Belly recorded songs with John Lomax, changing the face of music, and when John Lennon and Yoko Ono were almost deported. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Pose A fatal mishap with a client leads Elektra (Dominique Jackson) to seek advice from Blanca and Candy (Mj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross) in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
Texicanas The men plan a Fourth of July party where they hope damaged relationships can be mended in the season finale. 10:30 p.m. Bravo
The Detour The family returns to their hometown in the search for their daughter (Ashley Gerasimovich) in this new episode. Jason Jones, Natalie Zea and Liam Carroll also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Tiananmen: The People Versus the Party This new documentary from filmmaker Ian MacMillan revisits the events that led to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Director Danny Boyle; Himesh Patel; author Kim Wehle. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today James Kent. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tom Holland; Aloe Blacc performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sleep: Dr. Michael Breus; Robin Givens (“Ambitions”); motivational speaker Lisa Nichols; Lance Bass. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Brie Larson, Robin Givens and Nina Dobrev; Max Frost. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Seth MacFarlane; chefs Art Smith and Adrian De Berardinis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Nikki and Brie Bella; “The Bachelorette” recap: Rachel Lindsay. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Sherri Shepherd; Gabriel Iglesias. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Kim Gravel, Siggy Flicker and Rachel Lindsay; an 11-year-old rescues a wild animal. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights featuring Billie Eilish and Pink. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
RuPaul Iggy Azalea; Tyler Henry (“Hollywood Medium”). (N) 6 p.m. KTTV; 8 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Olivia Munn. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Trevor Noah; Sebastian Maniscalco; Penn & Teller. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Zendaya; Julian Edelman; Jenny Lewis performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tom Holland; Jenny Slate; Soak and Jon Wurster perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 College World Series Finals: Game 1: Vanderbilt versus Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Colorado Rockies visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:45 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Cincinnati Reds, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
