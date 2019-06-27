What’s on TV Thursday: The season finale of ‘Life in Pieces’ on CBS

SERIES
iZombie Liv and Clive (Rose McIve, Malcolm Goodwin) investigate the murder of a beauty pageant contestant in this new episode of the lighthearted zombie apocalypse drama. Rahul Kohli also stars. 8 p.m. CW
MasterChef The contestants must replicate Gordon Ramsay’s tarte tartin in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Siren Ben and Maddie (Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola) confront a moral dilemma as they try to balance the demands of their relationship with Ryn (Eline Powell) and the reality that the only way to improve Elaine’s (Sarah-Jane Redmond) health is to continue the procedures on their mermaid friend in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform
Life in Pieces The family sitcom closes out its run after four seasons with two final back-to-back episodes. In the first, Greg (Colin Hanks) tries to steal Matt’s (Thomas Sadoski) thunder during a family trip to the Bahamas. Then, in the finale, Heather and Tim (Betsy Brandt, Dan Bakkedahl) think about having another child. Dianne Wiest and James Brolin also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
In the Dark This offbeat drama about a prickly young blind woman trying to solve the murder of a close friend wraps up its first season with a finale in which things take an interesting turn between Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Dean (Rich Sommer). Brooke Markham, Derek Webster and Kathleen York also star. 9 p.m. CW
Family Food Fight The four remaining families must create a six-course family feast and a spin on an American classic. 9 p.m. ABC
The Real Housewives of New York City The unscripted series ends its season with a surprise party. 9 p.m. Bravo
Elementary Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach (guest star James Frain) offers to help with a program that can predict future crimes in this new episode of the mystery series. Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu, Jon Michael Hill and Aidan Quinn star. 10 p.m. CBS
Reef Break After modern-day pirates hijack a yacht and steal a laptop containing information that could take down the governor, Cat (Poppy Montgomery) investigates and finds much more than she expected in this new episode. Melissa Bonne, Ray Stevenson and Desmond Chiam also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Lip Sync Battle Prince Royce and singer-internet sensation Lele Pons compete in the opener of the two-episode season finale. Then Serayah (“Empire”) takes on Rotimi (“Power”) 10 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
SPECIALS
2020 Democratic Candidates Debate The first round of the Democratic presidential primary debates concludes. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate the event. Participating are Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Andrew Yang and John Hickenlooper. From Miami. 6 p.m. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo; 8 p.m. Telemundo; 10 p.m. MSNBC
Post-Debate Analysis In-depth coverage. 8 and 10 p.m. CNN and 8 p.m. MSNBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Lisa Nichols; vetrinarian Dr. Kwane Stewart, Humane Hollywood; Melissa Magsaysay. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Seth Rogen; Justin Hartley; Cheslie Kryst; Jess Glynne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mike Epps. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Mike Epps; YouTube personality David Dobrik. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Raven Symoné. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Damien Echols, sentenced to death for children’s murders, is set free after 18 years. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
RuPaul Ricki Lake; model and reality TV star Blac Chyna; Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews. (N) 6 p.m. KTTV<; 8 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Highlights from the second Democratic presidential debate. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicki Minaj; Phoebe Robinson; Julia Michaels. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Christie; Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon; Pramila Jayapal; Jon Wurster. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: Norway versus England, noon Fox
2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship First Round, noon FS1
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
WNBA Basketball The Sparks host the Las Vegas Aces, 7:30 p.m. Sports Net
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 23 - 29, 2019, in PDF format