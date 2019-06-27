What’s on TV Thursday: The season finale of ‘Life in Pieces’ on CBS

Siren Ben and Maddie (Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola) confront a moral dilemma as they try to balance the demands of their relationship with Ryn (Eline Powell) and the reality that the only way to improve Elaine’s (Sarah-Jane Redmond) health is to continue the procedures on their mermaid friend in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform