What’s on TV Friday: ‘100%: Julian Edelman’ on Showtime

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City In the first of two new back-to-back episodes, host Kevin Hart and costars Harry Ratchford and Joey Wells head to Rochester, N.Y., where they’ll sample comedy sets by Travis Blunt, Joel James and Zack Johnson. In the second episode, Hart and his crew are in Baltimore, with comics Ty Davis, Ivan Martin and Sir Alex. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central