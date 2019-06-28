Advertisement

What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Robin Hood’ on HBO

By
Jun 28, 2019 | 3:40 PM
Jamie Foxx, left, and Taron Egerton in the 2018 adventure "Robin Hood" on HBO. (Larry Horricks / Lionsgate)

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Jessica and her crew celebrate the Fourth of July with panzanella salad, Fourth of July steak, grilled shrimp, cedar plank salmon and grilled peaches and ice cream. 8 p.m. CW

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff and Hector help 40 miniature Australian shepherds rescued from a puppy mill. Also seeking treatment are an elderly Chihuahua that has trouble walking and an alpaca with a serious infection. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

All That A button appears out of nowhere that tempts the cast of this sketch comedy show for kids. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Son This series adaptation of Philipp Meyers’ sprawling historical novel draws to a close with a dramatic finale. In 1852, young Eli (Jacob Lofland) makes a life-changing decision. As the action shifts forward to 1916, the older Eli (Pierce Brosnan) wages one final war with Standard Oil, that ultimately leads to a confrontation with Pete (Henry Garrett). 9 and 10:05 p.m. AMC

To Have and to Hold: Charlotte Alane confronts Peter, Josh and Juliana after she hears them dissing her on a podcast in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Ramy Youssef: Feelings Born in Queens and of Egyptian descent, the star of the Hulu comedy series “Ramy” takes the stage in his first HBO stand-up comedy special at the Chicago Cultural Center. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Robin Hood Less than a year before his portrayal of Elton John in “Rocketman,” Taron Egerton ventured into the past for director Otto Bathurst’s 2018 retelling of one of the great British adventure sagas. Costars, include Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and Eve Hewson. 8 p.m. HBO

Family Pictures Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time” reboot) and Elisabeth Rohm (“Law & Order”) star in this 2019 drama as two total strangers living reasonably contented lives on opposite coasts, whose husbands travel too much. When their daughters form a quick friendship after meeting during a college tour, shared secret comes to light that threatens to tear both households apart. Matt Passmore (“The Glades”) also stars in this new drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Topics: 2020 election: Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). 2020 election: Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro. Panel: Jess McIntosh; David Urban; Bakari Sellers; Mary Katharine Ham.(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning An asylum seeker’s story; the Museum of the American Revolution; Tina Turner; Steven Lang. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Iran: Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the U.N. The G20: Ian Bremmer; Thomas Friedman; Sam Vinograd. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC and 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro. Panel: Chris Christie; Yvette Simpson; Donna Brazile; Rich Lowry, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter TV ratings for the Democratic debates; Trump jokes with Putin; a new White House Press Secretary: Katie Rogers, the New York Times; Bianna Golodryga; Frank Bruni, the New York Times. Author and Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll (“What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal”). Press blackout at border detention centers: Elora Mukherjee, Columbia Law School; Showtime miniseries “The Loudest Voice” about former Fox News chief Roger Ailes: Alex Metcalf; Jason Blum. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC and midnight FNC

State of Hate: The Explosion of White Supremacy Host Fareed Zakria takes viewers on a deep dive into the dark ideology that seems to be growing in the U.S. and abroad. The so-called godfather of the Alt-Right is interviewed. With author, Randall Kennedy (“Discrimination: Race, Affirmative Action, and the Law”); author Kathleen Belew, (“Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America”) and Anne Applebaum, the Washington Post. 5 p.m. CNN

60 Minutes The last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials; wildlife photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Italy versus Netherlands, 6 a.m. FS1; Germany versus Sweden, 9:30 a.m. FS1

Baseball New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox, from London, England, 10 a.m. Fox; the Washington Nationals visit the Detroit Tigers, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. Fox; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun visits the Washington Mystics, 11 a.m. ESPN

2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship Third Round: noon FS1; 1 p.m. Fox

MLS Soccer FC Cincinnati visits Minnesota United FC, 1 p.m. ESPN; the LA Galaxy visits the San Jose Earthquakes, 7 p.m. SportsNet

2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti versus Canada, 4 p.m. FS1; Mexico versus Costa Rica, 7 p.m. FS1

