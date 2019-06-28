What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Robin Hood’ on HBO

State of Hate: The Explosion of White Supremacy Host Fareed Zakria takes viewers on a deep dive into the dark ideology that seems to be growing in the U.S. and abroad. The so-called godfather of the Alt-Right is interviewed. With author, Randall Kennedy (“Discrimination: Race, Affirmative Action, and the Law”); author Kathleen Belew, (“Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America”) and Anne Applebaum, the Washington Post. 5 p.m. CNN