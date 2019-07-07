What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform

My Fair Lady This winner of eight Oscars stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who catches the eye of Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison), a professor of linguistics who bets he can pass her off as a lady. Jeremy Brett, Stanley Holloway and Wilfrid Hyde-White also star in this 1964 version of Lerner and Loewe’s musical that was inspired by George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion.” 7:30 p.m. TCM