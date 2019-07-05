Advertisement

What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Lavell Crawford: New Look Same Funny’ on Showtime

By
Jul 05, 2019 | 3:30 PM
"Lavell Crawford: New Look Same Funny" features the "Breaking Bad" costar's stand-up comedy. (Showtime)

SERIES

Million Dollar Mile A former women’s college basketball player goes up against a medical student nicknamed “The Harvard Hammer,” who holds an All-American title. Also, a self-taught gymnast competes against one of Russia’s leading stuntmen, in this new episode of the athletic game show. 8 p.m. CBS

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet Dr. Jeff helps a German shepherd walk again while the team tries to rescue a scared dog on the loose outside the clinic. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Swimming Pools HGTV offers a collection of refreshing summer series starting with a new episode of “The Pool Kings” at 8 p.m. That’s followed at 9 by the premiere of “Supersize My Pool,” a makeover series hosted by Mario Lopez. Two more series premieres wrap things up: “Pool Hunters” at 9:30 and “Best. Pool. Ever.” at 10 p.m.

Dodo Heroes Donna Stepan runs Sleepy Burrow Wombat Sanctuary, with the help of her husband and their two daughters, where they work tirelessly to help these these Australian marsupials in distress. In the season finale, the sanctuary takes in a newly orphaned baby wombat in critical condition. 9:02 p.m. Animal Planet

SPECIALS

Lavell Crawford: New Look Same Funny Lavell Crawford, best known to fans as Saul Goodman’s physically imposing bodyguard in the drama “Breaking Bad,” lands a stand-up comedy special taped at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in San Antonio. 10:35 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Bohemian Rhapsody Emmy winner Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) added an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA honor to his mantle for his uncanny portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in this 2018 biographical musical. Allen Leech, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Aidan Gillen also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Trapped Model An aspiring model (Lucy Loken) is approached by a fashion photographer (Wes McGee) who offers to help launch her career, but a photo shoot turns into a kidnapping in this 2019 TV thriller inspired by a true story. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Possession of Hannah Grace Dutch filmmaker Diederick van Rootjen’s 2018 horror movie stars Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) as a troubled ex-police officer who recently completed a stint in rehab and takes a job as security officer for the graveyard shift in a morgue, where she begins to experience some creepy incidents. Stana Katic (“Castle”) also stars. 8 p.m. Starz

Enchanted Kingdom Idris Elba (“Luther”) narrates this breathtaking nature documentary from the creative team behind “Walking With Dinosaurs” and other critically acclaimed offerings. The film takes viewers on a journey through Africa to encounter an array of animals who live in a natural world of jaw-dropping visual wonders that conceal daily challenges to their survival. 9 p.m. BBC America

Hotel Artemis Drew Pearce wrote and directed this 2018 thriller set in a dystopian near-future Los Angeles, where a severely agoraphobic nurse (Jodie Foster) runs a secret facility that caters exclusively to criminals (house rules include “no killing of other guests”). Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Jeff Goldblum, Charlie Day (“Horrible Bosses”), Jenny Slate, Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Zachary Quinto also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 6 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Leaving the Republican Party; impeachment: Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.). Presidential Candidate Joe Biden. Panel: Mia Love; Jennifer Psaki; Scott Jennings; Abdul El-Sayed.(N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS What makes the best leaders: Bill Gates; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). Gen. Stanley McChrystal (U.S. Army, ret.). (N) 7 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Acting Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney. Author Glen Johnson (“Window Seat On The World”). Panel: Jamelle Bouie, New York Times; Susan Page, USA; Michael Gerson, the Washington Post; David Nakamura, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos The humanitarian crisis at the border; immigration policy: Acting Sec. of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). 2020 election: Presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) Panel: Matthew Dowd; Karen Travers; Perry Bacon Jr., FiveThirtyEight; Steve Inskeep, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter A new book about President Trump and his 2016 election: Co-authors Allen Salkin and Aaron Short (“The Method to the Madness”). Covering President Trump in the post-Mueller era: Carl Bernstein. Coverage of July 4; White House social media summit: Lt. Col. Ralph Peters (U.S. Army, ret.); Catherine Rampell, the Washington Post; Philip Bump, the Washington Post. Leaving Fox News: Former Fox News correspondent Carl Cameron, Front Page Live. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

2019 Tour de France The 106th edition of the Tour de France gets under way now until July 28 as riders will cover 2,150 miles in 21 stages. For the second time in history, the race begins in Brussels, Belgium and finishes with the Champs-Élysées stage in Paris. Stage 1: 8:30 a.m. NBCSP; Recap of stage 1: 11 a.m. NBC; Stage 2: 5:30 a.m. NBCSP

USA Softball International Cup USA Blue versus Mexico, 9 a.m. ESPN2; USA Blue versus Puerto Rico, 1 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Basketball The Minnesota Lynx visit the Connecticut Sun, 11 a.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Angels visit the Houston Astros, 4 p.m. Fox; the Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers host the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

NBA Summer League Basketball Boston Celtics versus Philadelphia 76ers, 2:30 p.m. ESPN; New Orleans Pelicans versus Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ESPN; Toronto Raptors versus Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

