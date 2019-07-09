What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Good Trouble’ on Freeform

Blood & Treasure Lexi and Danny’s (Sofia Pernas, Matt Barr) search for a famous Nazi hunter brings them to Montreal, where they believe one of the last Nazis who fled with the Cleopatra artifact may still be alive and hiding in the city in this new episode of the adventure series. Antonio Cupo, Katia Winter, James Callis and Oded Fehr also star. 10 p.m. CBS