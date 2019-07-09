Advertisement

What's on TV Tuesday: ‘Good Trouble’ on Freeform

Jul 08, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Emma Hunton, left, and Reagan Pasternak in a new episode of the spinoff drama "Good Trouble" on Freeform. (Christopher Willard / Freeform)

SERIES

The Disappearance A boy (Michael Riendeau) goes missing on his 10th birthday in the premiere of this Canadian import. Peter Coyote, Joanne Kelly and Micheline Lanctôt star. 7 p.m. WGN America

Love Island Arielle Vandenberg hosts this new unscripted series in which a group of singles in Fiji must find partners or risk getting booted off the show. 8 p.m. CBS

America’s Got Talent Audition rounds conclude. 8 p.m. NBC

Good Trouble Davia’s (Emma Hunton) mother unexpectedly comes to town, while Malika and Callie (Zuri Adele, Maia Mitchell) try to help people, but things don’t go as planned. Reagan Pasternak guest stars. 8 p.m. Freeform

The 100 Bellamy (Bob Morley) ventures into enemy territory with an unlikely companion as Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is forced to confront her past. 9 p.m. CW

American Experience: Chasing the Moon The second episode of this three-part documentary focuses on 1964-68, spanning the Apollo 1 disaster and through the Apollo 8 mission. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Tales After an Atlanta rap group funded by drug money is targeted by a zealous FBI agent, the rappers and their lawyer try to take their Machiavellian tactics from the streets to the courtroom to beat the case. With Steve Harris, DeRay Davis and Dawn Halfkenny. 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The unscripted series ends its season with lots of drama. 9 p.m. Bravo

Animal Kingdom J (Finn Cole) gains favor with Smurf (Ellen Barkin) as he puts together a plan for a new job in this new episode of the family crime drama. Emily Deschanel, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson and Jake Weary also star. 9 p.m. TNT

Blood & Treasure Lexi and Danny’s (Sofia Pernas, Matt Barr) search for a famous Nazi hunter brings them to Montreal, where they believe one of the last Nazis who fled with the Cleopatra artifact may still be alive and hiding in the city in this new episode of the adventure series. Antonio Cupo, Katia Winter, James Callis and Oded Fehr also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Bring the Funny Comic Amanda Seales hosts this new unscripted competition where acts compete for a chance to perform at the 2020 Just for Laughs Festival. Chrissy Teigen, Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy are judges. 10 p.m. NBC

The Next Big Thing Damon Dash, Tina Davis and Zaytoven give 21 up-and-coming R&B and hip-hop artists 30 seconds to prove they deserve to stay in the competition in the premiere of this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. BET

The Detour Nate (Jason Jones) gets caught in a bad “parent trap” in this new episode of the family comedy. Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll.10:30 p.m. TBS

The Radkes The unscripted series ends its season. 10:30 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

I Love You, Now Die This two-part documentary, which concludes Wednesday, reviews the case against Michelle Carter, who in 2014 sent her depressed boyfriend a text urging him to kill himself. He took that advice and Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June 2017. 8 p.m. HBO

Farrah Fawcett Forever A decade after the actress’ death from cancer in 2009, this new two-hour special recalls the icon who had a surprisingly potent effect on pop culture. Interviews with Jaclyn Smith, Suzanne de Passe, Robert Duvall, Sherry Lansing and Cicely Tyson are featured. 9 p.m. A&E

Apollo: Back to the Moon This new two-part special documents the space program from the disaster of Apollo 1 to the triumph of Apollo 8. 9 p.m. National Geographic

MOVIES

General Magic This new documentary from Sarah Kerruish and Matt Maude pays tribute to early 1990s tech company General Magic, which enjoyed a short but brilliant life before falling victim to bad timing. Its visionary founder, Marc Porat, conceived of an early prototype for a personal handheld smartphone that incorporated phone, messaging, note-taking and gaming capabilities. 7:30 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning British band Bastille. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America David Hasselhoff; authors Chris and Emily Norton; cast of Broadway’s “Hadestown” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Chris Lowe, Shark Lab; sprinter Allyson Felix; Manuel Oliver, the father of a Parkland shooting victim; Bruce Bozzi, the Palm. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ingrid Michaelson performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Vivica A. Fox. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real How to lose weight; contestants compete for $500; smoker recipes for summer barbecues. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Jesse Eisenberg; Rachel Lindsay and Chris Randone recap “The Bachelorette.” (N) noon KABC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Why some women shoplift; a prison interview with Pamela Smart, convicted of conspiring to kill her husband. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tig Notaro; Becky Lucas. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Donald Glover; Beth Stelling. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS; 2 a.m. KOCE (N)

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NBA Summer League Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Orlando Magic, 1 p.m. ESPN2; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Utah Jazz, 3 p.m. ESPN2; the Denver Nuggets versus the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Sacramento Kings versus the Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. ESPN2

2019 MLB All-Star Game The American League hosts the National League, from Progressive Field in Cleveland. 5 p.m. Fox

2019 Wimbledon Championships Men’s quarterfinals, 5 a.m. Wednesday, ESPN and ESPN2

