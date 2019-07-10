What's on TV Wednesday: 'Snowfall' on FX

SERIES
MasterChef In a two-team challenge the teams prepare an authentic three-course Italian meal. 8 p.m. Fox
NOVA Fifty years after man first set foot on the moon new scientific discoveries are revving up interest in returning, with private industries joining the government in that effort. This new episode explores how the moon could provide an abundance of rare metals and hydrogen fuel, as well as provide a useful way station for human missions to more distant destinations such as Mars. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Grown-ish Vivek (Jordan Buhat) starts acting too comfortable at Hawkins, which prompts a tense debate about whether he has crossed the line into cultural appropriation. Also, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) takes on a service project to style a high school student for her prom. Deon Cole, Trevor Jackson, Emily Arlook and Francia Raisa also star in this new episode. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is struck with inspiration for her book, but her bigger challenge is to find an agent. Jaime Camil and Yael Grobglas also star. 9 p.m. CW
American Experience The new episode “Chasing the Moon: Magnificent Desolation” concludes the three-part documentary, recalling the years 1969-1970, when Americans reached the moon and returned. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Wahlburgers Mark, Donnie, Paul and Alma recall the funniest moments from the nine seasons of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. A&E
Southern Charm The group decides to take a trip to Colorado to help Cameran find her mojo in this new episode. 9 p.m. Bravo
Expedition Unknown: Rediscovered Josh Gates investigates the legendary crystal skull discovered by a renowned adventurer who was the inspiration for the character of Indiana Jones in this new episode of the globetrotting documentary series. 9 p.m. Discovery
Queen Sugar In this new episode Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett) turns to Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) for counsel when Nova’s (Rutina Wesley) book has an adverse impact on his job. Also, the clinic Charley runs with Romero (Walter Perez) is raided by ICE agents. Kofi Siriboe, Ethan Hutchison and Dondré Whitfield also star. 9 p.m. OWN
The InBetween Cassie (Harriet Dyer) encounters young Abigail (Sarah Abbott) again and is drawn to help a young mother. Tom and Damien (Paul Blackthorne, Justin Cornwell) investigate a complicated murder case that has international ramifications. 10 p.m. NBC
Snowfall Franklin and Cissy (Damson Idris, Michael Hyatt) want to make an investment in the community in the season premiere of the crime drama. Amin Joseph also stars. 10 p.m. FX
Marrying Millions In this new series, six couples who hope to marry but come from completely different worlds face intense scrutiny and questions. In the premiere, Brianna, 21, has a hard time fitting into 61-year-old Bill’s wealthy social circle. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Yellowstone Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) teams up with Jenkins (Danny Huston) for a big business deal, but powerful new enemies block their plans. Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly also star in this new episode of the modern western. 10 p.m. Paramount
Florida Girls Four women try to make a fresh start following a divorce in this new comedy premiering with two episodes. Laura Chinn, Laci Mosley, Melanie Field and Patty Guggenheim star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. POP
Krypton In the middle of a hostage negotiation that could end the war on Krypton, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) seeks answers about Lyta-Zod in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
Younger In the wake of losing a book, Liza and Kelsey (Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff) shift their focus to an author who is skeptical of millennials being in charge. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPECIALS
The 2019 ESPYS Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) hosts this annual event celebrating the year’s greatest achievements in sports, as selected by fans in online voting. For the first time since 1994, all the nominees for best male athlete — Patrick Mahomes, Mookie Betts, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooks Koepka — are newcomers to that category. From Microsoft Theater. 8 p.m. ABC
Battle of the 80s Supercars With David Hasselhoff In this two-hour special, David Hasselhoff — who starred in the 1980s action series “Knight Rider” — explores how the show’s KITT, a smart car that was actually smart, had an impact on the car industry. With appearances by Dirk Benedict and Erik Estrada. 8 p.m. History
MOVIES
Rough Night Lucia Aniello co-wrote and directed this 2017 black comedy that takes place at a wild bachelorette party where a male stripper (Ryan Cooper) is accidentally killed. As the bride-to-be, Scarlett Johansson heads a dynamite ensemble cast that also includes Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Zoe Kravitz, Demi Moore and Ty Burrell. 8 p.m. FXX
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Lisa Taddeo (“Three Women”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Celebrating Apollo 11; the legacy of John F. Kennedy Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Damson Idris (“Snowfall”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dermatologist Sonia Batra; Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”); Linda Grasso, SheSez; chef Jernard Wells. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; James TW performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ellie Kempers. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Stimulating brown fat cells for weight loss. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; Jenni “JWoww” Farley; Angelina Pivarnick; Paul Del Vecchio. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Molly Shannon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Michael Kosta’s best work. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Scott. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Seth Rogen; Dave Bautista; Jaden Smith performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 2 a.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Summer League Basketball Cleveland Cavaliers versus New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Lakers versus New York Knicks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
2019 Wimbledon Championships Women’s Semifinals, Thursday, 5 a.m. ESPN
