What's on TV Thursday: ‘Elementary’ on CBS

SERIES
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) investigates the gruesome killing of a private eye in this new episode. Malcolm Goodwin and Rahul Kohli also star. 8 p.m. CW
MasterChef After a tag-team challenge, cooks create a platter featuring meals from around the world. 8 p.m. Fox
Siren As the mating season for mermaids begins, Ryn (Eline Powell) realizes she must return to the sea temporarily to help her colony. Also, Helen and Ben (Rena Owen, Alex Roe) go on a tense hunt after the hybrids entice one of the mermaids to follow them to a remote location. Ian Verdun guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Mike is coping with two major events: his wedding and his sentencing for tax evasion, as the unscripted spinoff returns with new episodes. 8 p.m. MTV
The Outpost Talon (Jessica Green) recalls the ghosts of her childhood as she summons a new threat, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) focuses on getting the Outpost ready for war. Jake Stormoen also stars in the season premiere. 9 p.m. CW
Chopped The chefs’ baskets are bursting with bacon, burgers and beer as the competitors go in some inventive directions in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Ax Men A new generation of loggers is ready to start wielding their axes again, reflecting at least a temporary upswing in the timber industry, while the old guard seeks redemption as the unscripted series returns for its first new season since 2016. 9 p.m. History
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) look for an ulterior motive when a brilliant young criminal (Allie Ioannides) they helped put in prison, seeks their help solving a homicide. 10 p.m. CBS
Reef Break When the wreckage of a plane crash is discovered in the jungle, it sparks the search for its passenger and a race to find Petra (Tamala Shelton) before it’s too late. Poppy Montgomery stars in this new episode of the adventure series. 10 p.m. ABC
Alone The survivalists scour the harsh landscape for food, knowing that the Arctic winter weather is creeping up on them. While most choose to go after smaller, more manageable prey, one gets a chance to harvest a big game animal and attracts the unwanted interest of aggressive predators in this new episode. 10 p.m. History
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Tim Alberta; presidential candidate Tom Steyer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Game night; summer food hacks. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Fashion designer Randy Fenoli; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ellen K; Ali Holman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Science Bob. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”); Kate the Chemist does science experiments. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real The hosts’ favorite moments. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Fashion designer and author Dapper Dan; Jermaine Dupri. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Jaime Camil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A salute to Dulcé Sloan’s finest work. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kumail Nanjiani. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jon Favreau; Alex Morgan; Megan Rapinoe; Taylor Bennett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Summer League Basketball The Atlanta Hawks versus the Washington Wizards, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; the Boston Celtics versus the Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Houston Astros visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. ESPN
2019 Wimbledon Championships Men’s semifinals, 5 a.m. Friday, ESPN
