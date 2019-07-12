What's on TV Friday: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC

SERIES
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. “Collision Course (Part II)” wraps up the two-episode arc that started last week. Chloe Bennet, Karolina Wydra, Iain de Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge star. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved The first of two new episodes of the documentary series visits an underwater forest and finds Mexican rattlesnakes that have lost their rattle. The second episode shows how an animal species has changed the face of Yellowstone. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In the new episode “International Infusion,” host Guy Fieri starts at an eatery in Huntington, Del., noted for its Cuban sandwiches and Thai-inflected sausage. Then he visits a Tiki place in Kauai, Hawaii, that delivers an authentic Hawaiian flair. In San Diego, Fieri visits a Lebanese restaurant that goes beyond the familiar standards. 9 p.m. Food Network
Shangri-LA Music producer Rick Rubin explores the iconic history of his Malibu studio and the magic of creativity in this new new documentary series. 9 p.m. Showtime
Jett Bennie (Christopher Backus) cleans up a mess and Evans (Gil Bellows) gives Jett (Carla Gugino) details on a new job for Bestic (Greg Bryk) in this new episode of the action drama. (N) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Savage Builds Former “MythBusters” host Adam Savage and a demolition expert blow up all kinds of things. All for science, of course, in this new episode. 10 p.m. Discovery
MotherFatherSon Caden (Billy Howle) is depressed as he realizes that, due to his behavior, he has no hope of returning to the role of his father’s (Richard Gere) heir and successor, and contemplates a drastic act. Niamh Algar and Helen McCrory also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Maggie Rogers performs; Instagram tourists. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The Struts perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Noelle Reid; movie critic Grae Drake; Brandon Jenner performs; twin NFL players Shaquem Griffin and Shaquill Griffin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Dave Bautista (“Stuber”); Caroline Rhea (“Sydney to the Max”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Jason Jones. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Marcia Gay Harden; Cat Deeley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week Citizenship question on the census; tensions among house Democratic representatives; scandal involving Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Jeffery Epstein: Jerry Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Paula Reid, CBS; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Kimberly Atkins, WBUR, Boston. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough); Andy Ngo; attorney Lisa Bloom; Shawn Steel, RNC; chef Dean Sheremet. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Boston Red Sox, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels host the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visits D.C. United, 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Basketball Phoenix Mercury visits the Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m. ESPN2
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of July 7 - July 13, 2019, in PDF format