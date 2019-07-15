What’s on TV Monday: ‘Molly of Denali’ on PBS

POV Filmmaker Robert Greene’s new documentary “Bisbee ’17” looks at Bisbee, Ariz., as locals reenact the 100th anniversary of one of the darkest chapters in the history of their once-thriving mining community. On July 12, 1917, nearly 2,000 striking miners — many of them immigrants who had aligned with the IWW union — were violently taken from their homes by a force organized by the sheriff and the large mining corporations. They were forced into cattle cars, then abandoned in the middle of the New Mexico desert. 10 p.m. KOCE