What’s on TV Monday: ‘Molly of Denali’ on PBS

By
Jul 14, 2019 | 8:00 PM
The new animated series "Molly of Denali," on PBS, features a native American living in Alaska. (PBS)

SERIES

Molly of Denali This new animated kids show features a Native American character (voice of Sovereign Bill), a 10-year-old Alaska resident whose natural curiosity leads her and her friends to explore the wonders of her state. Lorne Cardinal and Ron Harris also are in the voice cast. Mondays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. KOCE and KPBS; 10 a.m. KVCR

American Ninja Warrior This new episode moves to Los Angeles to open the competition’s City Finals round. Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman are the hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Adiran Carratala, Kevin Blake, Ryan Stock, AmberLynn and Christopher Castellini. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette Hannah spends time with each of the four remaining suitors in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Years and Years Viv Rook (Emma Thompson) becomes British prime minister after the coalition government collapses in this new episode of the futuristic drama. Also, Celeste (T’Nia Miller) confronts Stephen (Rory Kinnear) about his affair, and he leaves home and moves in with Elaine (Rachel Logan). Russell Tovey, Maxim Baldry, Ruth Madeley and Jessica Hynes also star. 9 and 10:30 p.m. HBO

POV Filmmaker Robert Greene’s new documentary “Bisbee ’17” looks at Bisbee, Ariz., as locals reenact the 100th anniversary of one of the darkest chapters in the history of their once-thriving mining community. On July 12, 1917, nearly 2,000 striking miners — many of them immigrants who had aligned with the IWW union — were violently taken from their homes by a force organized by the sheriff and the large mining corporations. They were forced into cattle cars, then abandoned in the middle of the New Mexico desert. 10 p.m. KOCE

Divorce Frances and Robert (Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church) disagree on how to handle Tom’s (Charlie Kilgore) college applications. Also, Robert’s sister (Amy Sedaris) shows up unannounced, creating tension between Frances, Robert and Jackie (Becki Newton). 10:02 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Sharks National Geographic has its own summer series of shark-related programming. Tonight’s begins with two new episodes of “When Sharks Attack” at 8 and 9 p.m. At 10, in the “Great Shark Chow Down” scientists and cinematographers recalling thrilling encounters with sharks feeding en masse.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Colson Whitehead. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Veterinarians Ross and Ryan Henderson (“Hanging with the Hendersons”); Melissa Peterman (“Punchline”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Joel McHale (“Card Sharks”); Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”); Gone West performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC

The Talk Norah O’Donnell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly; Alan Alda. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Big-name restaurants and well-known chefs jarred pasta-sauce offerings; hair removal horror stories. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen; Rina Shah. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jesse Eisenberg; Fran Lebowitz; Denzel Curry performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ricky Gervais; X Ambassadors perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE, KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Laura Dern; Megan Rapinoe; Catherine Cohen; Raghav Mehrotra performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies, 11 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN (subject to blackout) and SportsNet LA; the Angels host the Houston Astros, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Summer League Basketball Final, 6 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

