Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Little Drummer Girl' on AMC

SERIES
NCIS McGee and Bishop (Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham) travel to Afghanistan after a homicide case in the States is linked to a string of soldiers killed by friendly fire overseas. Mark Harmon and David McCallum also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top 10 singers are revealed. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Caitlin, Barry and Cisco (Danielle Panabaker, Grant Gustin and Carlos Valdes) learn something new about Caitlin's father in this new episode of the superhero adventure. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Conners Dan (John Goodman) suspects Becky (Alicia Goranson) isn't holding up her end of the bargain with regard to her drinking, while Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is looking for a job in this new episode of the family comedy. Laurie Metcalf also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
The Gifted Six months after Reva (Grace Byers) purged the inner Circle of all her opponents, the Mutant Underground relocates to Washington, D.C., where Sentinel Services has stepped up its search for mutants. Sean Teale, Amy Acker and Emma Dumont also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Kids Are Alright Timmy (Jack Gore) must choose between his dad’s (Michael Cudlitz) dreams for him and his own dreams of show business in this new episode of the family comedy set in the early ’70s. 8:30 p.m. ABC
This Is Us The Pearsons have an unconventional Thanksgiving dinner. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Jon Huertas, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
black-ish Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) mom (Anna Deavere Smith) visits the family for the first time since the loss of Bow's dad in this new episode of the family comedy. Anthony Anderson also stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “Documenting Hate: New American Nazis” profiles a neo-Nazi group that successfully has been recruiting from among the U.S. military and gaining strength since a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va. An encore telecast of “Documenting Hate: Charlottesville” follows. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Clinton Affair In the conclusion of this three-part miniseries, President Clinton is taken by surprise during his deposition in the Paula Jones case, and the House subsequently votes to impeach. 9 p.m. A&E
The Little Drummer Girl Charlie (Florence Pugh) drives explosives to Austria, while Becker (Alexander Skarsgård) races to save her from a fatal misstep in the second episode of this three-part thriller. 9 p.m. AMC
Chopped The chefs learn that Thanksgiving-themed rounds will be turkey, side dishes and pie in this holiday episode of the cooking competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
New Amsterdam After Max (Ryan Eggold) becomes too invested in a patient’s care, the treatment plan takes an unexpected turn in this new episode of the medical drama. Anupam Kher, Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman, Tyler Labine and Janet Montgomery also star. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Marlo Thomas; the wildlife of Botswana’s delta. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” finale post-show. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Billie Lee (“Vanderpump Rules”); Candace Nelson, Sprinkles; Teresa Ruiz (“Narcos”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Patti LaBelle (“Christmas Everlasting”); Michael Bublé performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Candice Bergen. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Mario Cantone (off-Broadway show “Celebrity Autobiography”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show A suburban mom interviewed in prison. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jane Lynch (“Ralph Breaks the Internet”); Monyetta Shaw, Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Williams. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Effects of smartphone notifications on the brain; dog drama at the vet; ask the gynecologist. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Bridget Kelly, Maurielle Lue and Sisanie; an American Sign Language interpreter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Oprah Winfrey’s favorite things. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Unwed parents fight each other in court; Charlamagne Tha God discusses anxiety. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael B. Jordan (“Creed II”); Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
SoCal Connected The potential for climate change to cause rising temperatures that will make parts of the region uninhabitable by the end of the century is discussed. 8 p.m. KCET
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Michael Angarano; Takeoff performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Douglas; Ben Sasse; chef José Andrés. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Michael B. Jordan; Katie Nolan; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric Bana; Billie Lourd; Emily Heller. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Kerry; Taron Egerton; Daniel Simonsen. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Soccer International Friendly: U.S. versus Italy, from Limburg, Belgium. 11:30 a.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. FS Prime
