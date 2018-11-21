Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Nature: Dogs in the Land of Lions' on PBS

SERIES
Hollywood Game Night Carla Hall, Adam Rodriguez, Shiri Appleby, Colton Dunn, Diane Guerrero and Jason Ritter are guests as the game show returns for a new season. 8 p.m. NBC
Nature The new episode, “Dogs in the Land of Lions,” focuses on an African wild dog family in the Zimbabwean wilderness. 8 p.m. KOCE
SEAL Team Jason and Mandy (David Boreanaz, Jessica Paré) go undercover as a couple on vacation in Mexico City in order to track a cartel member. 9 p.m. CBS
Saturday Night Live The long-running late-night comedy sketch series airs its annual pre-Thanksgiving special featuring clips from throughout its long run. 9 p.m. NBC
Nova The new episode “World’s Fastest Animal” documents the peregrine falcon’s ability to reach high speeds, and profiles bird trainer Lloyd Buck, who attempts to get his peregrine to go faster. 9 p.m. KOCE
Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman travels to Dallas to explore the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of President John F. Kennedy as he rode through the Texas city in a motorcade with his wife, Jackie, and Texas Gov. John Connally. 9 p.m. Travel
Criminal Minds The BAU investigates a double homicide and kidnapping in New Hampshire in this episode of the procedural drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Sinking Cities In the conclusion of this documentary series, engineers and planners come up with ways to protect Miami from rising seas, violent storms and hurricanes. 10 p.m. KOCE
Stan Against Evil Stan (John C. McGinley) goes in for a routine medical procedure when the hospital falls under demonic control in the first of the final two episodes of the season. 10 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
Greenleaf After the success of her big day, Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) is denied the right to run Calvary Fellowship despite support from the bishop (Keith David) in the season finale. 10 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving In this animated “Peanuts” classic from 1973, the pressure is on for Charlie Brown after Peppermint Patty decides she and the gang will have Thanksgiving dinner at “Chuck’s” house. Also airing is “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers.” 8 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
Reunited at Christmas After the death of a family’s beloved matriarch (Beverley Breuer), her granddaughter Samantha (Nikki Deloach) and some close relatives receive letters from the dearly departed urging them to gather together one last time for Christmas at her home in this poignant new holiday drama. Mike Faiola, Andrew Airlie and Candus Churchill also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
My Christmas Inn Jen (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) is in line for a promotion at the busy San Francisco ad agency where she works, but those plans are thrown into disarray when she inherits a charming Alaska inn from her aunt. Rob Mayes and Jackée Harry also star in this 2018 holiday movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Christmas Arrangement A flower shop owner (Nicky Whelan) enters an annual holiday floral show, but faces strong competition from a rival (Miles Fisher). Daphne Zuniga and Leslie Easterbrook also star in this new holiday romance. 10 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Michael B. Jordan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Al Roker; John O’Hurley. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jessie J performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Actress Valentina Quinn; a performance from the musical “Dear Evan Hansen”; comic Larry Miller; Kevin Hart; Oscar De La Hoya; singer-songwriter Israel Houghton. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mariah Carey; Emily Ratajkowski (“Welcome Home”); NASCAR driver Joey Logano. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael B. Jordan; Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Robin Givens; last-minute Thanksgiving ideas. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Hidden ingredients in beef jerky; last-minute Thanksgiving meal-preparation advice. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP, 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Guest co-host Jemele Hill. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Cosmetic surgery trends; solutions for stinky sneakers; what colored bristles on a toothbrush mean. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Malcolm-Jamal Warner. noon KCOP
The Talk Michael Douglas; Carrie Ann Inaba; Constance Marie. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Jane Lynch; Monyetta Shaw, Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Williams. 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Guests who are making a difference in the lives of others return to the show. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Ben Stiller. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Soap-opera actress. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian West; a firefighter and his wife, whose home burned down in the California fires. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR, 11 p.m. KOCE, midnight KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist Rebecca Traister. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tim Allen; Sophia the Robot; Meek Mill performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Connie Britton; George R.R. Martin; comic Emma Willmann. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jeff Bridges; journalist S.E. Cupp; Midland performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael B. Jordan; Linda Cardellini; Eddie Redmayne. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Daniel Radcliffe; comic Arjen Lubach; “Queer Eye’s” Antoni Porowski. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Alice Eve; Odetta Hartman performs; comic Bert Kreischer. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 5 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Hockey The Ducks host the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. FS Prime; and the Kings host the Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m. FSN
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Nov. 18 - 24, 2018, in PDF format