Thursday's TV highlights: 'I’m Coming Home' on ABC

The Christmas Contract A web designer (Hilarie Burton) is nervous about returning to her Louisiana hometown for the first time since a breakup with her old flame, so her best friend (Daneel Ackles) enlists her charming brother (Robert Buckley) to accompany her and they draw up an agreement between them to make things less awkward. Cheryl Ladd, Bruce Boxleitner and Antwon Tanner also star in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime