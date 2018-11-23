Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances: Harold Prince: The Director's Life' on PBS

Great Performances The new episode “Harold Prince: The Director’s Life” profiles the director and producer whose seven decades in the theater have earned him more Tony Awards than any other individual. His credits include “West Side Story,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Stephen Sondheim, Mandy Patinkin, Angela Lansbury, choreographer Susan Stroman and composer John Kander are among the interviewees. 9 p.m. KOCE