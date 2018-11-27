Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' and more

SERIES
The Voice Country music’s Kelsea Ballerini performs on the singing competition’s results show. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash The team must stop Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) from killing her father, Weather Wizard (guest star Liam Mcintyre), on a new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Conners Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) asks Dan (John Goodman) to build a chicken coop in the backyard on a new episode of the “Roseanne” spinoff. 8 p.m. ABC
The Kids Are Alright Mike (Michael Cudlitz) has “the talk” with son Eddie (Caleb Foote) on a new episode of the 1970s-set sitcom; Mary McCormack also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
This Is Us Randall (Sterling K. Brown) debates a city councilman, and in the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) tries to connect with his brother, in the family drama’s fall finale. 9 p.m. NBC
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath The documentary series starring the former “King of Queens” actress returns for a third season. 9 p.m. A&E
The Rookie Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) former police academy mentor becomes a fugitive from justice after an assault on a new episode of the cop drama. 10 p.m. ABC
The Devil Next Door People who broke ties with a secretive religious sect in North Carolina share their stories in this new documentary series. 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The plucky reindeer answers Santa’s call in this classic stop motion-animated holiday special narrated by Burl Ives and based on the song by Johnny Marks. 8 p.m. CBS
Goatface: A Comedy Special Comics Hasan Minhaj, Asif Ali, Aristotle Athiras and Fahim Anwar perform sketches and stand-up. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
MASH Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould star in director Robert Altman’s irreverent 1970 comedy about two unorthodox Army surgeons at an in-theater military hospital during the Korean War. Sally Kellerman, Robert Duvall and Gary Burghoff also star. 7 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Catherine Zeta Jones (“Queen America”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Skin care: Dr. Whitney Bowe. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Calum Worthy (“Bodied”); Johnathan Fernandez (“Lethal Weapon”); a Queen Mary Christmas. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Queen America”); Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sandra Bland’s sisters, Shante Needham and Sharon Cooper, discuss the documentary “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Polly Klaas’ father. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Using haircuts to change the lives of homeless people; a wearable device may relieve headaches. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Lisa Vanderpump; Robin McGraw; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, Areva Martin (“Face the Truth”) and Michelle Quick (“WAGS LA”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Alan Alda. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Despite their picture-perfect life, a woman says she has cheated on her husband with nearly 20 men. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”); an 11-year-old viral star performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver; Rachel Brosnahan; Mike Will Made It; Swae Lee; Young Thug. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart; Neil deGrasse Tyson; Jake Tapper; Kerry Washington; Charlamagne Tha God. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Hockey The Ducks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. FSN
Basketball The Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets. 6 p.m. SportsNet
